UFC 295 live stream: How to watch Prochazka vs Pereira online and on TV tonight

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will meet in a tantalising UFC main event tonight, as they clash for the vacant light-heavyweight title.

The original headline bout at Madison Square Garden pitted heavyweight champion Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic, but an injury to Jones has led the initial co-main event to be elevated.

The bout will see former champion Prochazka, who vacated the light-heavyweight belt due to injury last year, face ex-middleweight champ Pereira in an intriguing match-up of striking specialists.

In the new co-main event of UFC 295, Britain’s Tom Aspinall and Russia’s Sergei Pavlovich will fight for the interim heavyweight title, with the winner in line to challenge Jones in 2024 – possibly leaving former champion Miocic out in the cold.

When is UFC 295?

The event is set to take place on Saturday 11 November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The early prelims are due to begin at 11pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET), with the regular prelims following at 1am GMT on Sunday 12 November (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). The main card is then scheduled for 3am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Prochazka – 11/10; Pereira – 13/20

Pavlovich – 10/11; Aspinall – 10/11

Full card (subject to change)

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall will challenge for the interim title in the co-main event (PA)

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira (vacant light-heavyweight title)

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall (interim heavyweight title)

Jessica Andrade vs Mackenzie Dern (women’s strawweight)

Matt Frevola vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Diego Lopes vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Prelims

Steve Erceg vs Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Tabatha Ricci vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Mateusz Rebecki vs Nurullo Aliev (lightweight)

Nadim Sadykhov vs Viacheslav Borschchev (lightweight)

Early prelims

Jared Gordon vs Mark Madsen (lightweight)

John Castaneda vs Kyung Ho Kang (bantamweight)

Joshua Van vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Dennis Buzukja vs Jamall Emmers (featherweight)