UFC 294 weigh-in results and live video stream (1 a.m. ET)

ABU DHABI – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 294 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 1 a.m. ET (10 p.m. PT Thursday).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Abu Dhabi and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 9 a.m. ET at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC) and short-notice challenger Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC), the UFC’s featherweight champ. Volkanovski will attempt to become a two-division champ for the second time. He lost to Makhachev in February. He took the rematch on just 10 days’ notice when Charles Oliveira pulled out.

In addition, the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) and former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA, 15-2 UFC), who took the fight on short notice after Paulo Costa pulled out, meet at middleweight.

The full UFC 294 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Champ Islam Makhachev () vs. Alexander Volkanovski () – for lightweight title

Khamzat Chimaev () vs. Kamaru Usman ()

Magomed Ankalaev () vs. Johnny Walker ()

Ikram Aliskerov () vs. Warlley Alves ()

Muin Gafurov () vs. Said Nurmagomedov ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

Tim Elliott () vs. Muhammad Mokaev ()

Trevor Peek () vs. Mohammad Yahya ()

Javid Basharat () vs. Victor Henry ()

Abu Azaitar () vs. Sedriques Dumas ()

Mike Breeden () vs. Anshul Jubli ()

Muhammad Naimov () vs. Nathaniel Wood ()

Victoria Dudakova () vs. Jinh Yu Frey ()

Shara Magomedov () vs. Bruno Silva ()

