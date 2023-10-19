UFC 294 video: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 pre-fight press conference faceoff

ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski got an official first look at each other on UFC 294 fight week after Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

Champion Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC) and challenger Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC) will rematch in Saturday’s lightweight title main event, which takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN+.

After Charles Oliveira suffered an injury, Volkanovski stepped in on 11 days’ notice as a replacement and will attempt to avenge his debatable unanimous decision loss to Oliveira at UFC 284 in February.

Makhachev and Volkanovski face off at the UFC 294 pre-fight press conference.

