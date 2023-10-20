UFC 294 video: Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski make weight for lightweight title rematch

ABU DHABI – There were no issues on the scale for Islam Makhachev or Alexander Volkanovski as they made weight for the UFC 294 headliner.

With plenty of anticipation for champion Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC) and challenger Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC) to rematch for the lightweight belt in Saturday’s pay-per-view main event, which follows prelims on ESPN+ and YouTube from Etihad Arena on Yas Island, many were holding their breath for a drama-free weigh-in.

That’s what came to fruition, with Makhachev registering at 155 pounds on the scale. Volkanovski, who stepped in for Charles Oliveira on just 11 days’ notice, did his job at 154.5 pounds.

Now it remains to be seen who will get the better of the sequel. Makhachev outworked Volkanovski to a unanimous decision in their first meeting, which also took place at UFC 284 in February.

Watch the video above to see Makhachev and Volkanovski make weight for UFC 294.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 294.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie