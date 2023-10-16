UFC 294: Make your predictions for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, Chimaev vs. Usman in Abu Dhabi

We want your predictions for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 294 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 294 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card airs on pay-per-view at a special time of 2 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

Records: Magomedov (11-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Silva (23-9 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Past five: Magomedov 5-0, Silva 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Magomedov -205 vs. Bruno Silva +170

Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Records: Dudakova (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Frey (11-9 MMA, 2-5 UFC)

Past five: Dudakova 5-0, Frey 2-3

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Dudakova -395, Frey +310

Muhammad Naimov vs. Nathaniel Wood

Records: Naimov (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Wood (19-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

Past five: Naimov 4-1, Wood 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Wood -305, Naimov +245

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Records: Breeden (10-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Jubli (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Breeden 2-3, Jubli 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Jubli -410, Breeden +320

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Records: Azaitar (14-3-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Dumas (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Azaitar 4-1, Dumas 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Dumas -175, Azaitar +145

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Records: Basharat (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Past five: Basharat 5-0, Henry 3-2

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Basharat -425, Henry +330

Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya

Records: Peek (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Yahya (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Peek 4-1, Yahya 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Peek -125, Yahya +105

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Records: Elliott (19-12-1 MMA, 8-10 UFC), Mokaev (9-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Elliott 4-1, Mokaev 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: Mokaev No. 11

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Mokaev -485, Elliott +370

Muin Gafurov vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Records: Gafurov (18-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Nurmagomedov (17-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Gafurov 3-2, Nurmagomedov 4-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Nurmagomedov -220, Gafurov +180

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Records: Aliskerov (14-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Alves (14-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC)

Past five: Aliskerov 5-0, Alves 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Aliskerov -470, Alves +360

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Records: Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC), Walker (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

Past five: Ankalaev 4-0-1, Walker 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: Ankalaev No. 3, Walker No. 9

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Ankalaev -350, Walker +275

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

Records: Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Usman (20-3 MMA, 15-2 UFC)

Past five: Chimaev 5-0, Usman 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Usman No. 2 welterweight, Chimaev No. 6 welterweight

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Chimaev -250, Usman +200

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Records: Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC), Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC)

Past five: Makhachev 5-0, Volkanovski 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Makhachev No. 1 lightweight, No. 6 pound-for-pound; Volkanovski No. 1 featherweight, No. 1 pound-for-pound

Odds (as of 10.16.23): Makhachev -350, Volkanovski +205

UFC 294 fight card (as of Oct. 16, 8 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for lightweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Muin Gafurov vs. Said Nurmagomedov

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Muhammad Naimov vs. Nathaniel Wood

Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 294.

