UFC 294: Make your predictions for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, Chimaev vs. Usman in Abu Dhabi
We want your predictions for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 294 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 294 takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card airs on pay-per-view at a special time of 2 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva
Records: Magomedov (11-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Silva (23-9 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Past five: Magomedov 5-0, Silva 2-3
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Magomedov -205 vs. Bruno Silva +170
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-shara-magomedov-vs-b” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Records: Dudakova (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Frey (11-9 MMA, 2-5 UFC)
Past five: Dudakova 5-0, Frey 2-3
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Dudakova -395, Frey +310
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-victoria-dudakova-vs” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Muhammad Naimov vs. Nathaniel Wood
Records: Naimov (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Wood (19-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Past five: Naimov 4-1, Wood 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Wood -305, Naimov +245
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-muhammad-naimov-vs-n” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
Records: Breeden (10-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC), Jubli (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Past five: Breeden 2-3, Jubli 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Jubli -410, Breeden +320
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-mike-breeden-vs-ansh” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
Records: Azaitar (14-3-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Dumas (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Azaitar 4-1, Dumas 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Dumas -175, Azaitar +145
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-abu-azaitar-vs-sedri” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
Records: Basharat (14-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Henry (23-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
Past five: Basharat 5-0, Henry 3-2
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Basharat -425, Henry +330
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-javid-basharat-vs-vi” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya
Records: Peek (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Yahya (12-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Peek 4-1, Yahya 5-0
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Peek -125, Yahya +105
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-trevor-peek-vs-moham” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Records: Elliott (19-12-1 MMA, 8-10 UFC), Mokaev (9-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)
Past five: Elliott 4-1, Mokaev 5-0
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: Mokaev No. 11
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Mokaev -485, Elliott +370
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-tim-elliott-vs-muham” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Muin Gafurov vs. Said Nurmagomedov
Records: Gafurov (18-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Nurmagomedov (17-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)
Past five: Gafurov 3-2, Nurmagomedov 4-1
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Nurmagomedov -220, Gafurov +180
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-muin-gafurov-vs-said” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
Records: Aliskerov (14-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Alves (14-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC)
Past five: Aliskerov 5-0, Alves 2-3
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Aliskerov -470, Alves +360
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ikram-aliskerov-vs-w” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Records: Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC), Walker (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Past five: Ankalaev 4-0-1, Walker 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: Ankalaev No. 3, Walker No. 9
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Ankalaev -350, Walker +275
[opinary poll=”your-pick-for-magomed-ankalaev-vs-johnny” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman
Records: Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), Usman (20-3 MMA, 15-2 UFC)
Past five: Chimaev 5-0, Usman 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: Usman No. 2 welterweight, Chimaev No. 6 welterweight
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Chimaev -250, Usman +200
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-khamzat-chimaev-vs-k” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Records: Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC), Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC)
Past five: Makhachev 5-0, Volkanovski 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Makhachev No. 1 lightweight, No. 6 pound-for-pound; Volkanovski No. 1 featherweight, No. 1 pound-for-pound
Odds (as of 10.16.23): Makhachev -350, Volkanovski +205
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-islam-makhachev-vs-a-gj8X” customer=”mmajunkie”>
UFC 294 fight card (as of Oct. 16, 8 a.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)
Champ Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for lightweight title
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
Muin Gafurov vs. Said Nurmagomedov
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)
Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya
Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
Muhammad Naimov vs. Nathaniel Wood
Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 294.