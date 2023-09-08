UFC 293 weigh-in results and live video stream

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

SYDNEY – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 293 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 2 a.m. ET (11 p.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Sydney and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 6 a.m. ET at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) and challenger Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC), who meet in the main event.

The full UFC 293 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Sean Strickland () – for middleweight title

  • Tai Tuivasa () vs. Alexander Volkov ()

  • Felipe dos Santos (125.4) vs. Manel Kape ()

  • Austen Lane (242.3) vs. Justin Tafa (265.2)

  • Tyson Pedro (205.45) vs. Anton Turkalj (205.35)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Da Woon Jung (205.3) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204.7)

  • Jack Jenkins (145.85) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.85)

  • John Makdessi (155.1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155.35)

  • Nasrat Haqparast (155.85) vs. Landon Quinones (155.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Blood Diamond (170.25) vs. Charlie Radtke (170.3)

  • Gabriel Miranda (144.95) vs. Shane Young ()

  • Kiefer Crosbie () vs. Kevin Jousset (170.5)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 293.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie