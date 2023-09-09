UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland preview show live stream with Farah Hannoun (5 p.m. ET)

UFC 293 takes place Saturday headlined by a middleweight title fight, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA, 13-2 UFC) looks to make the first defense of his second title reign against Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA, 14-5 UFC). And in the co-headliner, Tai Tuivasa (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) clashes with Alexander Volkov (36-10 MMA, 10-4 UFC) in a battle of top-ranked heavyweights.

UFC 293 takes place Saturday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+.

Below is the full lineup:

Champ Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – for middleweight title

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov

Felipe dos Santos vs. Manel Kape

Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Da Woon Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal

John Makdessi vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

Gabriel Miranda vs. Shane Young

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Kevin Jousset

