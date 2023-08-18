UFC 292 video: Amanda Lemos declares she’s already champ after final faceoff with Zhang Weili

BOSTON – Saturday’s co-main event women’s title fight is set after Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

Ahead of UFC 292, which takes place at TD Garden in Boston, women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and Brazilian challenger Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) got face to face in the same arena they’ll fight in.

Check out the video from the ceremonial weigh-ins above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie