UFC 292 video: Aljamain Sterling chatty with Sean O’Malley at final faceoff for title fight

BOSTON – Saturday’s UFC main event title fight is set after the headliners had their final faceoff Friday.

Ahead of UFC 292, which takes place at TD Garden in Boston, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) and challenger Sean O'Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) got face to face at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

The champ Aljamain Sterling had A LOT to say to a stoic Sean O'Malley in the final #UFC292 main event faceoff. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/vCBDf8MMDA — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie