UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley live-streamed watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)

UFC 292 takes place Saturday headlined by two title fights, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live-streamed watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) takes on challenger Sean O'Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC). Sterling holds the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses at 135 pounds. In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) meets challenger Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the first test of her second reign as titleholder.

UFC 292 takes place Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – for bantamweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos – for women’s strawweight title

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny

Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Pedro Munhoz vs. Marlon Vera

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard – “TUF” 31 lightweight final

Cody Gibson vs. Brad Katona – “TUF” 31 bantamweight final

