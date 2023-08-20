UFC 292 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: All-time program total passes $20 million

BOSTON – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 292 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $340.500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC 292 took place at TD Garden. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The full UFC 292 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Sean O'Malley: $32,000
def. Aljamain Sterling: $42,000

Zhang Weili: $42,000
def. Amanda Lemos: $32,000

Ian Machado Garry: $6,000
def. Neil Magny: $21,00

Mario Bautista: $6,000
def. Da'Mon Blackshear: $4,500

Marlon Vera: $21,000
def. Pedro Munhoz: $16,000

Brad Tavares: $21,000
def. Chris Weidman: $16,000

Gregory Rodrigues: $6,000
def. Denis Tiuliulin: $4,500

Kurt Holobaugh: $4,500
def. Austin Hubbard: $6,000

Brad Katona: $4,500
def. Cody Gibson: $4,500

Andre Petroski: $4,500
def. Gerald Meerschaert: $16,000

Natalia Silva: $4,500
def. Andrea Lee: $11,000

Karine Silva: $4,000
def. Maryna Moroz: $11,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $5,735,500
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $20,324,500

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 292.

