UFC 292 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: All-time program total passes $20 million

BOSTON – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 292 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $340.500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC 292 took place at TD Garden. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

The full UFC 292 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Sean O'Malley: $32,000

def. Aljamain Sterling: $42,000

Zhang Weili: $42,000

def. Amanda Lemos: $32,000

Ian Machado Garry: $6,000

def. Neil Magny: $21,00

Mario Bautista: $6,000

def. Da'Mon Blackshear: $4,500

Marlon Vera: $21,000

def. Pedro Munhoz: $16,000

Brad Tavares: $21,000

def. Chris Weidman: $16,000

Gregory Rodrigues: $6,000

def. Denis Tiuliulin: $4,500

Kurt Holobaugh: $4,500

def. Austin Hubbard: $6,000

Brad Katona: $4,500

def. Cody Gibson: $4,500

Andre Petroski: $4,500

def. Gerald Meerschaert: $16,000

Natalia Silva: $4,500

def. Andrea Lee: $11,000

Karine Silva: $4,000

def. Maryna Moroz: $11,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $5,735,500

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $20,324,500

