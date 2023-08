UFC 292 ‘Embedded,’ No. 3: The Serra-Longo band is back together

The UFC is back with its 10th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 292 takes place Saturday at TD Garden in Boston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) takes on challenger Sean O'Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC). Sterling holds the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses at 135 pounds. In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili (23-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) meets challenger Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the first test of her second reign as titleholder.

In addition, former middleweight champ Chris Weidman (15-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) returns from more than two years out after a severe broken leg in 2021. He takes on Brad Tavares (19-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC) in a featured bout on the prelims.

The third episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Chito Vera, Chris Weidman and Ian Garry Machado arrive in Boston. Sean O’Malley and Amanda Lemos sharpen their mental games. Champs Zhang Weili and Aljamain Sterling dive into fight week.

