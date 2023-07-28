UFC 291 predictions: Who do we think the new ‘Baddest Motherf*cker’ will be?

Matt Erickson
·4 min read

The UFC is on the road in Utah this week with the “BMF” title on the line at the top of the bill.

UFC 291 takes place Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michel Pereira vs. Stephen Thompson

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Poirier -150, Gaethje +130
Junkie pick results: Poirier 9, Gaethje 2
Odds and ends: The “BMF” title has been resurrected and will go to the winner. They fought in 2018 in a main event, which Poirier won by fourth-round TKO. They’re both former interim lightweight champions who still have their eyes on a belt beyond the “BMF” invention.

Preliminary card picks

Gabriel Bonfim
Gabriel Bonfim

Although fights on the prelims don’t count toward the standings in the MMA Junkie staff picks, we still pick each fight. Here are some key results:

Gabriel Bonfim (14-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is the only unanimous pick on the prelims from our staff members. The -345 betting favorite is 11-0 over Trevin Giles (16-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) for their welterweight fight.

Though they weren’t unanimous, other prelim fighters have big leads from our pickers. Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) is the underdog to 2-1 favorite Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-8-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC)
at heavyweight, but it’s Lewis with a 10-1 picks lead. Roman Kopylov (10-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) is 10-1 at middleweight over Claudio Ribeiro (11-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC).

Jake Matthews (18-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) is 10-1 at welterweight over Darrius Flowers (12-5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), the lone newcomer on the card. And Miranda Maverick (11-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a 10-1 picks lead over Priscila Cachoeira (12-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) in their card-opening women’s flyweight bout.

Check out all the main card picks below.

Poirier
vs.
Gaethje

Blachowicz
vs.
A. Pereira

M. Pereira
vs.
Thompson

Ferguson
vs.
Green

Chiesa
vs.
Holland

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
114-73

poirier2023


Poirier
(58%)

apereira2023


A. Pereira
(57%)

thompson2023


Thompson
(73%)

green2023


Green
(59%)

holland2023


Holland
(68%)

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
116-71

poirier2023


Poirier

blachowicz2023


Blachowicz

thompson2023


Thompson

green2023


Green

chiesa2023


Chiesa

Nolan King
@mma_kings
116-71

poirier2023


Poirier

blachowicz2023


Blachowicz

thompson2023


Thompson

green2023


Green

holland2023


Holland

Matt Erickson
@MattE
116-71

gaethje2023


Gaethje

apereira2023


A. Pereira

mpereira2023


M. Pereira

green2023


Green

chiesa2023


Chiesa

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
113-74

poirier2023


Poirier

apereira2023


A. Pereira

mpereira2023


M. Pereira

green2023


Green

holland2023


Holland

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
112-75

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

poirier2023


Poirier

blachowicz2023


Blachowicz

mpereira2023


M. Pereira

green2023


Green

holland2023


Holland

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
111-76

trophy copy

2014 Champion

poirier2023


Poirier

blachowicz2023


Blachowicz

mpereira2023


M. Pereira

green2023


Green

holland2023


Holland

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
111-76

gaethje2023


Gaethje

blachowicz2023


Blachowicz

mpereira2023


M. Pereira

green2023


Green

holland2023


Holland

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
108-79

poirier2023


Poirier

apereira2023


A. Pereira

thompson2023


Thompson

green2023


Green

holland2023


Holland

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
107-80

trophy copy

2017 Champion

poirier2023


Poirier

blachowicz2023


Blachowicz

mpereira2023


M. Pereira

green2023


Green

chiesa2023


Chiesa

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
105-82

poirier2023


Poirier

blachowicz2023


Blachowicz

mpereira2023


M. Pereira

green2023


Green

holland2023


Holland

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
101-86

poirier2023


Poirier

apereira2023


A. Pereira

thompson2023


Thompson

green2023


Green

chiesa2023


Chiesa

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 291.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie