UFC 291 predictions: Who do we think the new ‘Baddest Motherf*cker’ will be?
The UFC is on the road in Utah this week with the “BMF” title on the line at the top of the bill.
UFC 291 takes place Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.
Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
Michel Pereira vs. Stephen Thompson
Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Betting odds: Poirier -150, Gaethje +130
Junkie pick results: Poirier 9, Gaethje 2
Odds and ends: The “BMF” title has been resurrected and will go to the winner. They fought in 2018 in a main event, which Poirier won by fourth-round TKO. They’re both former interim lightweight champions who still have their eyes on a belt beyond the “BMF” invention.
Preliminary card picks
Although fights on the prelims don’t count toward the standings in the MMA Junkie staff picks, we still pick each fight. Here are some key results:
Gabriel Bonfim (14-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is the only unanimous pick on the prelims from our staff members. The -345 betting favorite is 11-0 over Trevin Giles (16-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) for their welterweight fight.
Though they weren’t unanimous, other prelim fighters have big leads from our pickers. Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) is the underdog to 2-1 favorite Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-8-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC)
at heavyweight, but it’s Lewis with a 10-1 picks lead. Roman Kopylov (10-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) is 10-1 at middleweight over Claudio Ribeiro (11-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC).
Jake Matthews (18-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) is 10-1 at welterweight over Darrius Flowers (12-5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), the lone newcomer on the card. And Miranda Maverick (11-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a 10-1 picks lead over Priscila Cachoeira (12-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) in their card-opening women’s flyweight bout.
Check out all the main card picks below.
