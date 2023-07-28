UFC 291 predictions: Who do we think the new ‘Baddest Motherf*cker’ will be?

The UFC is on the road in Utah this week with the “BMF” title on the line at the top of the bill.

UFC 291 takes place Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Get pick results from our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers, as well as additional analysis, below.

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michel Pereira vs. Stephen Thompson

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Records: Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC), Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Betting odds: Poirier -150, Gaethje +130

Junkie pick results: Poirier 9, Gaethje 2

Odds and ends: The “BMF” title has been resurrected and will go to the winner. They fought in 2018 in a main event, which Poirier won by fourth-round TKO. They’re both former interim lightweight champions who still have their eyes on a belt beyond the “BMF” invention.

Preliminary card picks

Gabriel Bonfim

Although fights on the prelims don’t count toward the standings in the MMA Junkie staff picks, we still pick each fight. Here are some key results:

Gabriel Bonfim (14-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is the only unanimous pick on the prelims from our staff members. The -345 betting favorite is 11-0 over Trevin Giles (16-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) for their welterweight fight.

Though they weren’t unanimous, other prelim fighters have big leads from our pickers. Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) is the underdog to 2-1 favorite Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-8-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC)

at heavyweight, but it’s Lewis with a 10-1 picks lead. Roman Kopylov (10-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) is 10-1 at middleweight over Claudio Ribeiro (11-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC).

Jake Matthews (18-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC) is 10-1 at welterweight over Darrius Flowers (12-5-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), the lone newcomer on the card. And Miranda Maverick (11-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has a 10-1 picks lead over Priscila Cachoeira (12-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC) in their card-opening women’s flyweight bout.

Story continues

Check out all the main card picks below.

Poirier

vs.

Gaethje Blachowicz

vs.

A. Pereira M. Pereira

vs.

Thompson Ferguson

vs.

Green Chiesa

vs.

Holland MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

114-73 poirier2023

Poirier

(58%) apereira2023

A. Pereira

(57%) thompson2023

Thompson

(73%) green2023

Green

(59%) holland2023

Holland

(68%) Simon Samano

@SJSamano

116-71 poirier2023

Poirier blachowicz2023

Blachowicz thompson2023

Thompson green2023

Green chiesa2023

Chiesa Nolan King

@mma_kings

116-71 poirier2023

Poirier blachowicz2023

Blachowicz thompson2023

Thompson green2023

Green holland2023

Holland Matt Erickson

@MattE

116-71 gaethje2023

Gaethje apereira2023

A. Pereira mpereira2023

M. Pereira green2023

Green chiesa2023

Chiesa Matthew Wells

@MrMWells

113-74 poirier2023

Poirier apereira2023

A. Pereira mpereira2023

M. Pereira green2023

Green holland2023

Holland Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

112-75

trophy copy 2018, 2022 Champion poirier2023

Poirier blachowicz2023

Blachowicz mpereira2023

M. Pereira green2023

Green holland2023

Holland Mike Bohn

@MikeBohn

111-76

trophy copy 2014 Champion poirier2023

Poirier blachowicz2023

Blachowicz mpereira2023

M. Pereira green2023

Green holland2023

Holland George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

111-76 gaethje2023

Gaethje blachowicz2023

Blachowicz mpereira2023

M. Pereira green2023

Green holland2023

Holland Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

108-79 poirier2023

Poirier apereira2023

A. Pereira thompson2023

Thompson green2023

Green holland2023

Holland Brian Garcia

@thegoze

107-80

trophy copy 2017 Champion poirier2023

Poirier blachowicz2023

Blachowicz mpereira2023

M. Pereira green2023

Green chiesa2023

Chiesa Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

105-82 poirier2023

Poirier blachowicz2023

Blachowicz mpereira2023

M. Pereira green2023

Green holland2023

Holland Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

101-86 poirier2023

Poirier apereira2023

A. Pereira thompson2023

Thompson green2023

Green chiesa2023

Chiesa

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 291.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie