UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 live-streamed preview show with Farah Hannoun (5 p.m. ET)

UFC 291 takes place Saturday headlined by the return of the "BMF" championship

In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meet for the “BMF” title. And in the co-headliner, former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) takes on ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who is moving up from 185 pounds.

UFC 291 takes place Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the full lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for “BMF” title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m.)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles

Vinicius Salvador vs. CJ Vergara

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Miranda Maverick

Uros Medic vs. Matthew Semelsberger

