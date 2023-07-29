UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 live-streamed preview show with Farah Hannoun (5 p.m. ET)
UFC 291 takes place Saturday headlined by the return of the “BMF” championship, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.
In the main event, former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) and Justin Gaethje (24-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meet for the “BMF” title. And in the co-headliner, former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) takes on ex-middleweight champ Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who is moving up from 185 pounds.
UFC 291 takes place Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.
Below is the full lineup:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje – for “BMF” title
Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m.)
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Trevin Giles
Vinicius Salvador vs. CJ Vergara
Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Jake Matthews vs. Darrius Flowers
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Priscila Cachoeira vs. Miranda Maverick
Uros Medic vs. Matthew Semelsberger
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 291.