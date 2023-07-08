UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun (5 p.m. ET)

UFC 290 takes place Saturday headlined by two title bouts, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC) takes on interim champ Yair Rodriguez (16-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in a title unification bout. And in the co-headliner, flyweight champ Brandon Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC) makes the first attempted defense of his second title reign when he meets Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA, 9-3 UFC) in a rematch.

UFC 290 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the full lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. interim champ Yair Rodriguez – featherweight title unification fight

Champ Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – for flyweight title

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Edgar Cháirez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Denise Gomes vs. Yazmin Jauregui

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman

Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.

