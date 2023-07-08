UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez live-streaming preview show with Farah Hannoun (5 p.m. ET)

UFC 290 takes place Saturday headlined by two title bouts, but before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun for a preview show right here at 5 p.m. ET.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC) takes on interim champ Yair Rodriguez (16-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in a title unification bout. And in the co-headliner, flyweight champ Brandon Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC) makes the first attempted defense of his second title reign when he meets Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA, 9-3 UFC) in a rematch.

UFC 290 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.

Below is the full lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. interim champ Yair Rodriguez – featherweight title unification fight

  • Champ Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – for flyweight title

  • Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker

  • Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

  • Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

  • Edgar Cháirez vs. Tatsuro Taira

  • Denise Gomes vs. Yazmin Jauregui

  • Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

  • Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman

  • Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross

  • Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.

