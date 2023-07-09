UFC 290 results: Bo Nickal remains unbeaten, TKOs Val Woodburn in 38 seconds

Bo Nickal did not need to lean on his wrestling against Val Woodburn.

Nickal (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) showed off his hands when he rocked and dropped Woodburn (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) in just 38 seconds on Saturday. The middleweight bout opened up the UFC 290 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Nickal stunned Woodburn with a right hook, followed by a left hook, then an uppercut that dropped the octagon newcomer. One follow-up shot is all Nickal needed to end the fight in spectacular fashion.

ANOTHER FIRST ROUND FINISH FOR BO NICKAL 💪 #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/IgyYBglxnV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 9, 2023

Nickal has finished all five of his professional wins in the first round. Woodburn, who stepped in on less than a week’s notice, suffered his first-career loss.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 290 results include:

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:38

Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:20

Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:55

Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:42

Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:10

Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:17

Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

