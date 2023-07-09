UFC 290 results: Bo Nickal remains unbeaten, TKOs Val Woodburn in 38 seconds

Farah Hannoun
·1 min read

Bo Nickal did not need to lean on his wrestling against Val Woodburn.

Nickal (5-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) showed off his hands when he rocked and dropped Woodburn (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) in just 38 seconds on Saturday. The middleweight bout opened up the UFC 290 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Nickal stunned Woodburn with a right hook, followed by a left hook, then an uppercut that dropped the octagon newcomer. One follow-up shot is all Nickal needed to end the fight in spectacular fashion.

Nickal has finished all five of his professional wins in the first round. Woodburn, who stepped in on less than a week’s notice, suffered his first-career loss.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 290 results include:

  • Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

  • Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:38

  • Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

  • Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:20

  • Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:55

  • Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 3, 3:42

  • Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:10

  • Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:17

  • Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.

