UFC 290 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
* * * *
The defeated
The defeated: Kamuela Kirk
https://www.instagram.com/p/CuhwX-TPmU7/
The defeated: Marcin Prachnio
https://www.instagram.com/p/CuhG-b9MYSM
The defeated: Edgar Chairez
https://www.instagram.com/p/CufvFlPsjor/
The defeated: Niko Price
https://www.instagram.com/p/CufIXtKRoRk/
The defeated: Jalin Turner
https://www.instagram.com/p/CufRrOwvyxX/
⚔️👊🏾 @ufc pic.twitter.com/JU9DNqrNx0
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) July 9, 2023
🕷️💕💙 pic.twitter.com/xYuqTdmrS8
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) July 10, 2023
Fun fact :
Fighters over 30 dye their hair blonde and end up becoming Super Saiyans.
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) July 10, 2023
The defeated: Brandon Moreno
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuh4YPivG7u/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CufXGLmy1pv/
The defeated: Yair Rodriguez
https://www.instagram.com/p/CufMt1UOls3/
The victorious
The victorious: Esteban Ribovics
https://www.instagram.com/p/CudCRXNPZVz/
The victorious: Jesus Aguilar
https://www.instagram.com/p/CudHZibJdmI/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cud2RyruJwS/
The victorious: Cameron Saaiman
https://www.instagram.com/p/CudGZZqpu4A/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuhm8eONf1_/
The victorious: Vitor Petrino
https://www.instagram.com/p/CudaCP8xpiZ/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/CufGgo-NtmS/?img_index=1
The victorious: Alonzo Menifield
https://www.instagram.com/p/CudP83Ypd0t/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cueu-aTrY-2/
The victorious: Tatsuro Taira
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cud2BNuyls5/
The victorious: Robbie Lawler
https://www.instagram.com/p/CudX2y8MpKk/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CudZOkWIfiH/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuex9O3Om59/
The victorious: Bo Nickal
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cude4J9rs3Z/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cufhxx-PBzk/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CuhkSlERqZO/
The victorious: Dan Hooker
https://www.instagram.com/p/CudkQeLy1u-/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CudrAOaywgO/
The victorious: Alexandre Pantoja
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cud1DYSOQnp/
The victorious: Alexander Volkanovski
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cud-8jKOzyH
