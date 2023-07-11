UFC 290 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC 290 event in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

The defeated

The defeated: Kamuela Kirk

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuhwX-TPmU7/

The defeated: Marcin Prachnio

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuhG-b9MYSM

The defeated: Edgar Chairez

https://www.instagram.com/p/CufvFlPsjor/

The defeated: Niko Price

https://www.instagram.com/p/CufIXtKRoRk/

The defeated: Jalin Turner

https://www.instagram.com/p/CufRrOwvyxX/

Fun fact :

Fighters over 30 dye their hair blonde and end up becoming Super Saiyans. — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) July 10, 2023

The defeated: Brandon Moreno

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuh4YPivG7u/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CufXGLmy1pv/

The defeated: Yair Rodriguez

https://www.instagram.com/p/CufMt1UOls3/

The victorious

The victorious: Esteban Ribovics

https://www.instagram.com/p/CudCRXNPZVz/

The victorious: Jesus Aguilar

https://www.instagram.com/p/CudHZibJdmI/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cud2RyruJwS/

The victorious: Cameron Saaiman

https://www.instagram.com/p/CudGZZqpu4A/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuhm8eONf1_/

The victorious: Vitor Petrino

https://www.instagram.com/p/CudaCP8xpiZ/?img_index=1

https://www.instagram.com/p/CufGgo-NtmS/?img_index=1

The victorious: Alonzo Menifield

https://www.instagram.com/p/CudP83Ypd0t/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cueu-aTrY-2/

The victorious: Tatsuro Taira

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cud2BNuyls5/

The victorious: Robbie Lawler

https://www.instagram.com/p/CudX2y8MpKk/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CudZOkWIfiH/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cuex9O3Om59/

The victorious: Bo Nickal

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cude4J9rs3Z/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cufhxx-PBzk/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuhkSlERqZO/

The victorious: Dan Hooker

https://www.instagram.com/p/CudkQeLy1u-/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CudrAOaywgO/

The victorious: Alexandre Pantoja

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cud1DYSOQnp/

The victorious: Alexander Volkanovski

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cud-8jKOzyH

