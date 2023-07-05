UFC 290: Make your predictions for Volkanovski-Rodriguez, Moreno-Pantoja title fights (Updated)
(Editor’s note: Updated July 4, 2023, for new opponent for Bo Nickal.)
We want your predictions for UFC 290 in Las Vegas.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 290 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 290 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
Records: Kamuela Kirk (12-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Esteban Ribovics (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Kirk 3-2, Ribovics 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Kamuela Kirk (+160) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-190)
Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross
Records: Jesus Aguilar (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Shannon Ross (13-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Past five: Aguilar 4-1, Ross 2-3
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Jesus Aguilar (-190) vs. Shannon Ross (+160)
Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman
Records: Terrence Mitchell (15-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Cameron Saaiman (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Mitchell 5-0, Saaiman 5-0
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Terrence Mitchell (+340) vs. Cameron Saaiman (-440)
Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
Records: Vitor Petrino (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Marcin Prachnio (16-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Past five: Petrino 5-0, Prachnio 3-2
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Vitor Petrino (-280) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+230)
Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira
Records: Edgar Chairez (10-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tatsuro Taira (13-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Past five: Chairez 4-1, Taira 5-0
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Edgar Chairez (+600), Tatsuro Taira (-910)
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Records: Jimmy Crute (12-3-1 MMA, 4-3-1 UFC), Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC)
Past five: Crute 2-2-1, Menifield 3-1-1
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Jimmy Crute (-110) vs. Alonzo Menifield (-110)
Denise Gomes vs. Yazmin Jauregui
Records: Denise Gomes (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Yazmin Jauregui (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Gomes 4-1, Jauregui 5-0
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Jauregui No. 11
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Denise Gomes (+320) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (-420)
Josiah Harrell vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Records: Josiah Harrell (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC)
Past five: Harrell 5-0, Maddalena 5-0
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: Maddalena No. 15
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Josiah Harrell (+650), Jack Della Maddalena (-1100)
Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
Records: Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA, 14-10 UFC), Niko Price (15-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC)
Past five: Lawler 1-4, Price 2-3
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Robbie Lawler (+210) vs. Niko Price (-260)
Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn
Records: Bo Nickal (4-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Val Woodburn (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Nickal 4-0, Woodburn 5-0
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 07.04.23): Bo Nickal (-1300) vs. Val Woodburn (+800)
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner
Records: Dan Hooker (22-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Jalin Turner (13-6 MMA, 6-3 UFC)
Past five: Hooker 2-3, Turner 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: Hooker honorable mention
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Dan Hooker (+205) vs. Jalin Turner (-250)
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker
Records: Dricus Du Plessis (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Robert Whittaker (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC)
Past five: Du Plessis 5-0, Whittaker 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: Whittaker No. 3, honorable mention pound-for-pound; Du Plessis No. 8
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Dricus Du Plessis (+300) vs. Robert Whittaker (-380)
Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Records: Brandon Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC), Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA, 9-3 UFC)
Past five: Moreno 3-1-1, Pantoja 4-1
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: Moreno No. 2, No. 11 pound-for-pound; Pantoja No. 5
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Brandon Moreno (-200) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+170)
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC), Yair Rodriguez (16-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC)
Past five: Volkanovski 4-1, Rodriguez 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: Volkanovski No. 1, No. 2 pound-for-pound; Rodriguez No. 4
Odds (as of 07.03.23): Alexander Volkanovski (-420) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+320)
UFC 290 fight card (as of July 4, 10 p.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. interim champ Yair Rodriguez – featherweight title unification fight
Champ Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – for flyweight title
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker
Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner
Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn
PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
Josiah Harrell vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Denise Gomes vs. Yazmin Jauregui
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira
Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman
Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.