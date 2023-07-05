UFC 290: Make your predictions for Volkanovski-Rodriguez, Moreno-Pantoja title fights (Updated)

(Editor’s note: Updated July 4, 2023, for new opponent for Bo Nickal.)

We want your predictions for UFC 290 in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 290 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 290 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Records: Kamuela Kirk (12-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Esteban Ribovics (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Kirk 3-2, Ribovics 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Kamuela Kirk (+160) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-190)

Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross

Records: Jesus Aguilar (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Shannon Ross (13-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Aguilar 4-1, Ross 2-3

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Jesus Aguilar (-190) vs. Shannon Ross (+160)

Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman

Records: Terrence Mitchell (15-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Cameron Saaiman (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Mitchell 5-0, Saaiman 5-0

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Terrence Mitchell (+340) vs. Cameron Saaiman (-440)

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Records: Vitor Petrino (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Marcin Prachnio (16-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC)

Past five: Petrino 5-0, Prachnio 3-2

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Vitor Petrino (-280) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+230)

Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Records: Edgar Chairez (10-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tatsuro Taira (13-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Chairez 4-1, Taira 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Edgar Chairez (+600), Tatsuro Taira (-910)

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Records: Jimmy Crute (12-3-1 MMA, 4-3-1 UFC), Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC)

Past five: Crute 2-2-1, Menifield 3-1-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Jimmy Crute (-110) vs. Alonzo Menifield (-110)

Denise Gomes vs. Yazmin Jauregui

Records: Denise Gomes (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Yazmin Jauregui (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Gomes 4-1, Jauregui 5-0

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Jauregui No. 11

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Denise Gomes (+320) vs. Yazmin Jauregui (-420)

Josiah Harrell vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Records: Josiah Harrell (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Harrell 5-0, Maddalena 5-0

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: Maddalena No. 15

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Josiah Harrell (+650), Jack Della Maddalena (-1100)

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Records: Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA, 14-10 UFC), Niko Price (15-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC)

Past five: Lawler 1-4, Price 2-3

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Robbie Lawler (+210) vs. Niko Price (-260)

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

Records: Bo Nickal (4-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Val Woodburn (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Nickal 4-0, Woodburn 5-0

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 07.04.23): Bo Nickal (-1300) vs. Val Woodburn (+800)

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

Records: Dan Hooker (22-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Jalin Turner (13-6 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Past five: Hooker 2-3, Turner 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Hooker honorable mention

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Dan Hooker (+205) vs. Jalin Turner (-250)

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker

Records: Dricus Du Plessis (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Robert Whittaker (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC)

Past five: Du Plessis 5-0, Whittaker 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Whittaker No. 3, honorable mention pound-for-pound; Du Plessis No. 8

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Dricus Du Plessis (+300) vs. Robert Whittaker (-380)

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Records: Brandon Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC), Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA, 9-3 UFC)

Past five: Moreno 3-1-1, Pantoja 4-1

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: Moreno No. 2, No. 11 pound-for-pound; Pantoja No. 5

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Brandon Moreno (-200) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+170)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC), Yair Rodriguez (16-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC)

Past five: Volkanovski 4-1, Rodriguez 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: Volkanovski No. 1, No. 2 pound-for-pound; Rodriguez No. 4

Odds (as of 07.03.23): Alexander Volkanovski (-420) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+320)

UFC 290 fight card (as of July 4, 10 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski vs. interim champ Yair Rodriguez – featherweight title unification fight

Champ Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja – for flyweight title

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker

Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

Josiah Harrell vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Denise Gomes vs. Yazmin Jauregui

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Edgar Chairez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

Terrence Mitchell vs. Cameron Saaiman

Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 290.

