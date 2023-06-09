UFC 289 video: Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana intense in final staredown

VANCOUVER – The stage is set for the UFC 289 main event after Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana had a final face-to-face encounter before their women’s bantamweight title fight.

Nunes (23-5 MMA, 16-2 UFC), a two-division UFC champion will attempt to defend her 135-pound belt for the first time on Saturday when she meets Aldana (14-7 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in Saturday’s pay-per-view main event at Rogers Arena. Prelims air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Before they step in the octagon, though, Nunes and Aldana had a final staredown at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie