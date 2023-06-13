UFC 289 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Following Saturday’s UFC 289 event in Vancouver, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

The defeated

The defeated: Maria Oliveira

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtW-smmJdQP/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtaA0N9J2x4/

The defeated: David Dvorak

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVyx9SO3ik/

The defeated: Aori Qileng

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtWzUcIxWCu/

The defeated: Miranda Maverick

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVo0W_uY2l/

The defeated: Eryk Anders

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtWwaApu8sY/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZUL1oxynw/

The defeated: Nate Landwehr

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZqfxOthjE/

The defeated: Beneil Dariush

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtV8ZpRO5T4/

The defeated: Irene Aldana

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtXO6x_SJBw/

The victorious

The victorious: Diana Belbita

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVYe6irtjd/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZdt26rohZ/

The victorious: Steve Erceg

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVHOfRvVq6/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtXhuSShLpr/

The victorious: Kyle Nelson

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVRr7oL9Ef/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtXf6N0vHnc/

The victorious: Aiemann Zahabi

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVKBSppR9Y/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtXxI_3RXcO/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfrPjD1jLaA/

The victorious: Jasmine Jasudavicius

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVO6q2J7YJ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtYK1I4tH7e/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZ1KV5xITL/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZ3xOKJL5U/

The victorious: Marc-Andre Barriault

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVALWbg6tS/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtW91OsAeIH/

The victorious: Dan Ige

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVnwbfuF6h/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtWeiHgLNfR/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZYkchpDqx/

The victorious: Mike Malott

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtY_EYfLOc3/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZ1KV5xITL/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZ2Nj3Lw7h/

The victorious: Charles Oliveira

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVzFoFutmF/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtV6IVttyLP/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtWK5uPOOkL/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtW50d4uwJ7/

The victorious: Amanda Nunes

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZnqZWPREV/

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 289.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie