UFC 289 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC 289 event in Vancouver, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
The defeated
The defeated: Maria Oliveira
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtW-smmJdQP/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtaA0N9J2x4/
The defeated: David Dvorak
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVyx9SO3ik/
The defeated: Aori Qileng
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtWzUcIxWCu/
The defeated: Miranda Maverick
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVo0W_uY2l/
The defeated: Eryk Anders
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtWwaApu8sY/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZUL1oxynw/
The defeated: Nate Landwehr
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZqfxOthjE/
The defeated: Beneil Dariush
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtV8ZpRO5T4/
The defeated: Irene Aldana
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtXO6x_SJBw/
The victorious
The victorious: Diana Belbita
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVYe6irtjd/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZdt26rohZ/
The victorious: Steve Erceg
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVHOfRvVq6/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtXhuSShLpr/
The victorious: Kyle Nelson
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVRr7oL9Ef/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtXf6N0vHnc/
The victorious: Aiemann Zahabi
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVKBSppR9Y/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtXxI_3RXcO/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfrPjD1jLaA/
The victorious: Jasmine Jasudavicius
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVO6q2J7YJ/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtYK1I4tH7e/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZ1KV5xITL/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZ3xOKJL5U/
The victorious: Marc-Andre Barriault
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVALWbg6tS/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtW91OsAeIH/
The victorious: Dan Ige
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVnwbfuF6h/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtWeiHgLNfR/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZYkchpDqx/
The victorious: Mike Malott
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtY_EYfLOc3/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZ1KV5xITL/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZ2Nj3Lw7h/
The victorious: Charles Oliveira
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtVzFoFutmF/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtV6IVttyLP/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtWK5uPOOkL/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtW50d4uwJ7/
The victorious: Amanda Nunes
https://www.instagram.com/p/CtZnqZWPREV/
