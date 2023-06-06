UFC 289 ‘Embedded,’ No. 2: Charles Oliveira gets signature pre-fight hair bleach

The UFC is back with its seventh pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

UFC 289 takes place Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.

In the main event, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) takes on Mexico’s Irene Aldana (14-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC), who gets her first shot at UFC gold.

In the co-feature, Beneil Dariush (22-4-1 MMA, 16-4-1 UFC) looks to secure his shot at the title as he faces former champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) in a big lightweight matchup.

The second episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight night. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Charles Oliveira changes his look. Beneil Dariush and champ-champ Amanda Nunes travel with their families. Nate Landwehr readies for fight week. Irene Aldana introduces her cats.

Also see:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 289.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie