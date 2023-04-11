UFC 287 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC 287 event in Miami, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

The defeated
The defeated: Jaqueline Amorim
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0NkiGraAy/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3WHkVuwG8/?hl=en
The defeated: Trey Ogden
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0lQxOOUIs/
The defeated: Cynthia Calvillo
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1hWybpQ2b/
The defeated: Gerald Meerschaert
Not my night, no excuses.
— Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) April 9, 2023
The defeated: Michelle Waterson-Gomez
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0dWtDgLKn/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3ATMBOtyF/
The defeated: Chris Curtis
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzPfu0Mn3C/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzSwjRttdv/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0UkUgOPVx/
The defeated: Santiago Ponzinibbio
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1b5e6rbPK/
The defeated: Adrian Yanez
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqzcu7OMudj
The defeated: Jorge Masvidal
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3nslaJUgX/
The defeated: Alex Pereira
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0Ue6NunfG/
The victorious
The victorious: Steve Garcia
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqyy2ijg20G/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0UBSiufRS/
The victorious: Ignacio Bahamondes
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzNOYXsWA2/
The victorious: Loopy Godinez
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3EW_OOgNG/
The victorious: Joe Pyfer
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzOxkTOXp3/
The victorious: Luana Pinheiro
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1ueTcMQXW/
The victorious: Kelvin Gastelum
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzRclVO8_X/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1fVIyr1JG/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3cqDytTQL/
The victorious: Kevin Holland
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqzc9f4sdSI/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2bUKQAwUs/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3slZwp9Aa/
Y’all wrong for this. #cmonman https://t.co/HXdwdaluao
— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 9, 2023
The victorious: Rob Font
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzPkCxpMvY/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzWZ26s57V/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1SS1vpgnH/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3n03xRZw2/
The victorious: Gilbert Burns
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1jk6HpWjV/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2_qXEOo5e/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3fx-IJCta/
The victorious: Israel Adesanya
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqznIY7tWR5/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0Hp-VurPx/
RAW!!! https://t.co/8dkS1H1jry
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 10, 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1ApZCptrk/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq15Y9cJ6qw/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq191B-pU2p/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1_NWGJiWT/
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3BkjJMHnq/
I’ve ruined Christmas 2023. 🎄 https://t.co/Ck1kW2hqyd
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 10, 2023
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 287.
