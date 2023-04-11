UFC 287 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC 287 event in Miami, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

The defeated

The defeated: Jaqueline Amorim

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0NkiGraAy/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3WHkVuwG8/?hl=en

The defeated: Trey Ogden

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0lQxOOUIs/

The defeated: Cynthia Calvillo

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1hWybpQ2b/

The defeated: Gerald Meerschaert

Not my night, no excuses. — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) April 9, 2023

The defeated: Michelle Waterson-Gomez

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0dWtDgLKn/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3ATMBOtyF/

The defeated: Chris Curtis

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzPfu0Mn3C/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzSwjRttdv/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0UkUgOPVx/

The defeated: Santiago Ponzinibbio

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1b5e6rbPK/

The defeated: Adrian Yanez

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqzcu7OMudj

The defeated: Jorge Masvidal

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3nslaJUgX/

The defeated: Alex Pereira

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0Ue6NunfG/

The victorious

The victorious: Steve Garcia

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqyy2ijg20G/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0UBSiufRS/

The victorious: Ignacio Bahamondes

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzNOYXsWA2/

The victorious: Loopy Godinez

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3EW_OOgNG/

The victorious: Joe Pyfer

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzOxkTOXp3/

The victorious: Luana Pinheiro

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1ueTcMQXW/

The victorious: Kelvin Gastelum

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzRclVO8_X/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1fVIyr1JG/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3cqDytTQL/

The victorious: Kevin Holland

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqzc9f4sdSI/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2bUKQAwUs/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3slZwp9Aa/

The victorious: Rob Font

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzPkCxpMvY/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqzWZ26s57V/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1SS1vpgnH/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3n03xRZw2/

The victorious: Gilbert Burns

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1jk6HpWjV/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2_qXEOo5e/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3fx-IJCta/

The victorious: Israel Adesanya

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqznIY7tWR5/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0Hp-VurPx/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1ApZCptrk/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq15Y9cJ6qw/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq191B-pU2p/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1_NWGJiWT/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3BkjJMHnq/

