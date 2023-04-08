UFC 287 loses heavyweight bout minutes before event
UFC 287 lost a fight minutes before the preliminary card began Saturday at Kaseya Center in Miami.
Due to an undisclosed medical issue with Chase Sherman, his heavyweight bout against Karl Williams was canceled, UFC lead commentator Jon Anik announced at the start of the broadcast.
A person with knowledge of the situation told MMA Junkie that Williams was compensated despite the fight cancellation.
Had he competed, Sherman (16-11 MMA, 4-10 UFC) would’ve looked to get back in the win column after a loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta in November. The defeat was his fifth in his most recent six fights.
Williams (8-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) stepped in on short notice in place of fan-favorite Chris Barnett, who withdrew from a matchup vs. Sherman for undisclosed reasons. Williams made his UFC debut March 11 when he defeated Lukasz Brzeski by unanimous decision.
With the cancellation, the UFC 287 lineup now includes:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
Champ Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya – for middleweight title
Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Christian Rodriguez vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
Luana Pinheiro vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Loopy Godinez
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes
