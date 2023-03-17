UFC 286 weigh-in results and live video stream (5 a.m. ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
LONDON – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s UFC 286 fighter weigh-ins.

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in London and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 2 p.m. ET at The O2 in London. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are welterweight champion Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) and ex-champ Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC), who meet in the main event trilogy rematch. In the co-feature, lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) takes on former interim champ Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC).

Complete UFC 286 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Leon Edwards () vs. Kamaru Usman () – for welterweight title

  • Rafael Fiziev () vs. Justin Gaethje ()

  • Bryan Barberena () vs. Gunnar Nelson ()

  • Jennifer Maia () vs. Casey O’Neill ()

  • Roman Dolidze () vs. Marvin Vettori ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Makwan Amirkhani () vs. Jack Shore ()

  • Chris Duncan () vs. Omar Morales ()

  • Yanal Ashmoz () vs. Sam Patterson ()

  • Jafel Filho () vs. Muhammad Mokaev ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

  • Lerone Murphy () vs. Gabriel Santos ()

  • Christian Duncan () vs. Dusko Todorovic ()

  • Malcolm Gordon () vs. Jake Hadley ()

  • Luana Carolina () vs. Joanne Wood ()

  • Jai Herbert () vs. Ludovit Klein ()

  • Veronica Hardy () vs. Juliana Miller ()

