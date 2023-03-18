UFC 286 video: Jack Shore submits Makwan Amirkhani in Round 2 to win featherweight debut

LONDON – Jack Shore was successful in his featherweight debut at UFC 286.

Shore (17-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) submitted Makwan Amirkhani (17-9 MMA, 7-7 UFC) in Round 2 of their featured prelim bout at The O2. In a back-and-forth grappling affair, Shore was eventually able to fend off Amirkhani’s takedowns, before submitting him with a rear-naked choke at the 4:27 mark of the second frame.

Check out the replay of Shore’s finish below (via Twitter):

Jack Shore makes his featherweight debut in style 😤 #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/ACYLIa257i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 18, 2023

With the finish, Shore was able to rebound from his first-career loss to Ricky Simon last July. Meanwhile, Amirkhani has now dropped four of his past five.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 286 results include:

Jack Shore def. Makwan Amirkhani via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:27

Chris Duncan def. Omar Morales via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Yanal Ashmoz def. Sam Patterson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:15

Muhammad Mokaev def. Jafel Filho via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:32

Lerone Murphy def. Gabriel Santos via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Christian Duncan def. Dusko Todorovic via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 1:52

Jake Hadley def. Malcolm Gordon via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:01

Joanne Wood def. Luana Carolina via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein declared majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Veronica Hardy def. Juliana Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie