UFC 285 video: Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso show respect in pre-fight press conference staredown

LAS VEGAS – Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso faced off for the first time ahead of their UFC 285 women’s flyweight title fight at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) will attempt to make an eighth consecutive defense of her title on Saturday when she meets Mexican challenger Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in the co-headliner at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

After both women spoke confidently about their matchup in front of fans and media, they got in front of each other for an intense yet respectful staredown.

Check out the video below to see Shevchenko and Grasso face off at the UFC 285 pre-fight press conference (via Twitter):

Champ Valentina Shevchenko and challenge Alexa Grasso square up before the #UFC285 co-main event. pic.twitter.com/rSG2OfVhgF — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 3, 2023

