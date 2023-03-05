UFC 285 video: Marc-Andre Barriault batters Julian Marquez with dozens of blows before stoppage

Marc-Andre Barriault turned things around Saturday at UFC 285 when he defeated Julian Marquez in a middleweight bout on the preliminary card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The TKO stoppage came at 4:12 of Round 2 after Barriault (15-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC) landed dozens of strikes on Marquez (9-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) in an in-tight clinch. Marquez showed heart in the waning minutes, but he struggled to get off the fence.

Referee Mark Smith allowed the onslaught to occur for quite some time as Marquez intermittently showed brief flashes of offense. After the stoppage, Marquez sported a sliced, bloody, and swollen face.

With the victory, Barriault re-enters the win column after a submission loss to Anthony Hernandez in September. Marquez has now lost back-to-back fights for the first time in his professional career.

