UFC 285 results: Jon Jones makes quick work of Ciryl Gane for heavyweight title after three years away

It was more than three years between appearances for Jon Jones when he stepped in the cage Saturday at UFC 285 in Las Vegas.

Despite all of the anticipation and build, the highly anticipated return only lasted 2:04, as Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) submitted Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA, 8-2 UFC) with a guillotine choke in Round 1 to become the UFC heavyweight champion. The vacant title bout was the main event at T-Mobile Arena.

Jones, 35, walked into a thunderously supportive arena to his vintage “The Champ is Here” walkout song by Jadakiss. A one-armed cartwheel into the cage followed, just like old times.

The bout began with a touch of gloves and a feeling out process ensued. Jones went directly at Gane and eventually ducked under a left punch. Jones shot for a takedown, which he secured. Gane briefly rose up, but Jones dumped him again and sprung right into mount. Immediately, Jones grabbed hold of Gane’s neck. After a few adjustments, a tap quickly came.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME IS NOW THE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMP 🏆 JON JONES SUBMITS CIRYL GANE!! #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/JOiAnweVJ5 — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

After the fight, UFC commentator Joe Rogan brought up a potential matchup against Stipe Miocic at International Fight Week in July, which Jones said he’ll gladly accept.

“Oh yeah, baby,” Jones said. “Y’all want to see me beat up Stipe? One thing I know about the UFC is we give the fans what they want to see. Stipe Miocic, I hope you’re training, my guy. You’re the greatest heavyweight of all time. That’s what I want. I want you real bad.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC 285 results include:

Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:

Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 4, 4:34

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:17

Mateusz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner via unanimous decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:54

Cody Garbrandt def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dricus Du Plessis def. Derek Brunson via TKO (corner stoppage) – Round 2, 4:59

Amanda Ribas def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:12

Ian Garry def. Song Kenan via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:22

Cameron Saaiman def. Mana Martinez via majority decision (29-26, 29-27, 28-28)

Tabatha Ricci def. Jessica Penne via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 2:14

Farid Basharat def. Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Loik Radzhabov def. Esteban Ribovics via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

