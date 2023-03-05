UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio

MMA Junkie Radio
·1 min read

UFC 285 takes place Saturday headlined by two tile bouts, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

In the main event, the vacant heavyweight title is up for grabs as Jon Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) makes his highly anticipated divisional debut after a three-year layoff to take on former interim champion Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC). And in the co-headliner, women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) goes for her eighth consecutive title defense when she meets Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who seeks to become the first Mexican woman to win a UFC belt.

UFC 285 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

Related

UFC 285 breakdown: How Alexa Grasso can threaten Valentina Shevchenko's title reign

UFC 285 breakdown: How Ciryl Gane can finish Jon Jones to become heavyweight champ

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane – for vacant heavyweight title

  • Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso – for women’s flyweight title

  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

  • Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews, 8 p.m ET)

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Julian Marquez

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories