UFC 285: Jon Jones makes quick work of Ciryl Gane, wins heavyweight title with 1st-round submission

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Jon Jones kicks Ciryl Gane of France in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Jon Jones took longer to enter the Octagon on Saturday for his fight against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 for the vacant heavyweight title than he did to choke Gane out.

Jones had tape cut off his feet before he got into the cage. When he was in it, he took care of business right away.

He took Gane down quickly and got his back within seconds. He caught Gane in a guillotine along the fence in Gane’s corner. Gane pulled out the first time, but Jones just grabbed it again and forced the tap.

The bout ended at 2:04 of the first round and gave Jones his second weight class championship.

“I’m so excited,” Jones said. “I’ve been working for this for a long time. A lot of people thought I wasn’t coming back. I was reading that all the time. But I was faithful to the goal and faithful to the mission.”

He was widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time when he left the sport following a win over Dominick Reyes in Houston before the pandemic.

He said he wasn’t excited by any of the opponents he might face and was looking for something that would get him fired up.

He bulked up from 204 pounds to 248 and looked like a natural at his new class.

Gane offered next-to-nothing. Jones went right at him and was in his face almost as soon as the fight began. Gane was circling but never was able to land a shot.

The win not only makes Jones the heavyweight champion, but it also should put him back at No. 1 pound-for-pound as well as earning recognition as the greatest fighter to ever do it.

No one has stayed on top as long as Jones against the type of competition he faced.