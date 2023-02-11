UFC 284 weigh-in results: Both title fights set to lead pay-per-view, but two fighters heavy

PERTH, Australia – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 284 fighter weigh-ins, where both title fights atop the card became set on the scale, but there were issues elsewhere.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Perth, Australia, and preceded the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans at RAC Arena in Perth. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) and featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) both hit the mark for their champ vs. champ bout. Makhachev will put his title on the line for the first time against Volkanovski, who will go after a second concurrent title.

In the co-feature, Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) fight for an interim featherweight belt just ahead of champ Volkanovski’s quest for a second strap at lightweight.

Two of the 26 fighters came in heavy.

Kleydson Rodrigues weighed in a pound over the flyweight limit for his preliminary bout against the debuting Shannon Ross. Rodrigues has been fined 20 percent of his purse, but the bout will proceed as scheduled.

Zubaira Tukhugov weighed in a pound and a half over the lightweight limit for the first bout of the night against Elves Brenner.

The full UFC 284 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5) – for lightweight title

Yair Rodriguez (145) vs. Josh Emmett (145) – for interim featherweight title

Randy Brown (171) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (171)

Parker Porter (264) vs. Justin Tafa (266)

Jimmy Crute (204.5) vs. Alonzo Menifield (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Modestas Bukauskas (206) vs. Tyson Pedro (206)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (146) vs. Josh Culibao (146)

Kleydson Rodrigues (127)* vs. Shannon Ross (125.5)

Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs. Francisco Prado (154.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Jack Jenkins (145.5) vs. Don Shainis (146)

Loma Lookboonmee (115.5) vs. Elise Reed (115.5)

Blake Bilder (146) vs. Shane Young (145.5)

Elves Brenner (155.5) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (157.5)*

*Missed weight; Rodrigues fined 20 percent of his purse, bout will proceed. Tukhugov details to come.

