UFC 284 video: Loma Lookboonmee defies odds with Elise Reed submission

PERTH, Australia – Loma Lookboonmee was a heavy betting favorite, so her UFC 284 win didn’t come as a surprise to the oddsmakers. The method of victory, however, defied the lines.

In a strawweight bout on Saturday’s prelims at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Lookboonmee (8-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC), a muay thai standout, submitted Elise Reed (6-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC) by rear-naked choke at 0:44 of Round 2.

Lookboonmee by submission was a +1463 on average across major online sports books, according to Best Fight Odds.

Reed had a good showing in Round 1, but when the fight hit the canvas in Round 2, Lookboonmee flipped the script. Lookboonmee worked to the back, locked in a choke, squeezed, and got the tap.

Lookboonmee has now won two in a row, also including a victory over Melissa Martinez in September. Reed falls to 1-2 in her most recent three.

The up-to-the-minute UFC 284 results include:

Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 0:44

Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie