UFC 284 video: Justin Tafa floors Parker Porter with vicious knockout in just 66 seconds

It didn’t take long for Justin Tafa to find his opponent’s chin.

In the second bout on the pay-per-view main card of UFC 284, Tafa (6-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) took on Parker Porter in a heavyweight clash at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Tafa needed only 66 seconds to finish the fight. As Porter closed in to look for a big overhand right, Tafa evaded just enough while countering with a sharp left hand. Porter immediately crashed to the canvas, and rolled to his back with his arms spread out. He was clearly out of sorts, and Tafa recognized no more follow-up punches were required.

Referee Jason Herzog quickly assessed the situation and waved the fight off as the Australian crowd erupted.

JUSTIN TAFA IS BAAAAAAD MAN 🤯@Justin_Tafa with the knockout in one minute! #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/oKbVGQKfvT — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Tafa has now knocked out back-to-back opponents in the first round. In his previous appearance at UFC Fight Night 188, he knocked out Harry Hunsucker in under two minutes. Saturday, he needed just over a minute to close the show.

On the other side, Porter drops his second straight in the first round. Prior to his skid, he won three straight unanimous decisions over Josh Parisian, Chase Sherman and Alan Baudot.

