UFC 284 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC 284 event in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
The defeated: Zubaira Tukhugov
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok7AP4IoiU/
The defeated: Shane Young
https://www.instagram.com/stories/shaneyoungmma/3037045254319999460/
The defeated: Don Shainis
https://www.instagram.com/p/ComVGBsOVJj/
The defeated: Shannon Ross
https://www.instagram.com/p/CojLSXiJwq1/
The defeated: Melsik Baghdasaryan
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coly3pLLuyh/
The defeated: Tyson Pedro
https://www.instagram.com/p/ConjaXthvil/
The defeated: Randy Brown
https://www.instagram.com/p/CokDMVFtB2K/
The defeated: Josh Emmett
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok40EbByRm/
The defeated: Alexander Volkanovski
Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime! 👊
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 12, 2023
The draw: Jimmy Crute
https://www.instagram.com/p/ComBVmGSwyk/
The draw: Alonzo Menifield
https://www.instagram.com/p/CojnhqApSFB/
The victorious: Blake Bilder
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoixAGIu76W/
The victorious: Loma Lookboonmee
https://www.instagram.com/p/CojEe92pFfb/
The victorious: Jack Jenkins
https://www.instagram.com/p/ComMS-qPvfK/
The victorious: Jamie Mullarkey
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cojm-IvyZMW/
The victorious: Kleydson Rodrigues
https://www.instagram.com/p/CojCjbLPrgt/
The victorious: Josh Culibao
https://www.instagram.com/p/CojxtMOJARr/
The victorious: Modestas Bukauskas
https://www.instagram.com/p/ColRk7nS3iX/
The victorious: Justin Tafa
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cojb7g5Jwae/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CojPwbOpliI/
The victorious: Jack Della Maddalena
https://www.instagram.com/p/CojW405vhzg/
The victorious: Yair Rodriguez
https://www.instagram.com/p/CokpG0ZApez/
The victorious: Islam Makhachev
https://www.instagram.com/p/Comw-QhB05y/
