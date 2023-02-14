UFC 284 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and, perhaps most importantly, social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC 284 event in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

The defeated: Zubaira Tukhugov

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok7AP4IoiU/

The defeated: Shane Young

https://www.instagram.com/stories/shaneyoungmma/3037045254319999460/

The defeated: Don Shainis

https://www.instagram.com/p/ComVGBsOVJj/

The defeated: Shannon Ross

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojLSXiJwq1/

The defeated: Melsik Baghdasaryan

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coly3pLLuyh/

The defeated: Tyson Pedro

https://www.instagram.com/p/ConjaXthvil/

The defeated: Randy Brown

https://www.instagram.com/p/CokDMVFtB2K/

The defeated: Josh Emmett

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cok40EbByRm/

The defeated: Alexander Volkanovski

Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime! 👊 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 12, 2023

The draw: Jimmy Crute

https://www.instagram.com/p/ComBVmGSwyk/

The draw: Alonzo Menifield

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojnhqApSFB/

The victorious: Blake Bilder

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoixAGIu76W/

The victorious: Loma Lookboonmee

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojEe92pFfb/

The victorious: Jack Jenkins

https://www.instagram.com/p/ComMS-qPvfK/

The victorious: Jamie Mullarkey

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cojm-IvyZMW/

The victorious: Kleydson Rodrigues

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojCjbLPrgt/

The victorious: Josh Culibao

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojxtMOJARr/

The victorious: Modestas Bukauskas

https://www.instagram.com/p/ColRk7nS3iX/

The victorious: Justin Tafa

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cojb7g5Jwae/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojPwbOpliI/

The victorious: Jack Della Maddalena

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojW405vhzg/

The victorious: Yair Rodriguez

https://www.instagram.com/p/CokpG0ZApez/

The victorious: Islam Makhachev

https://www.instagram.com/p/Comw-QhB05y/

