UFC 284 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Makhachev, Volkanovski net $42,000 each
PERTH, Australia – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 284 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $263,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC 284 took place at RAC Arena. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
The full UFC 284 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Islam Makhachev: $42,000
def. Alexander Volkanovski: $42,000
Yair Rodriguez: $32,000
def. Josh Emmett: $32,000
Jack Della Maddalena: $4,500
def. Randy Brown: $11,000
Justin Tafa: $6,000
def. Parker Porter: $6,000
Jimmy Crute: $6,000
vs. Alonzo Menifield: $6,000
Modestas Bukauskas: $4,500
def. Tyson Pedro: $6,000
Josh Culibao: $4,500
def. Melsik Baghdasaryan: $4,000
Kleydson Rodrigues: $4,000
def. Shannon Ross: $4,000
Jamie Mullarkey: $6,000
def. Fransisco Prado: $4,000
Jack Jenkins: $4,000
def. Don Shainis: $4,000
Loma Lookboonmee: $6,000
def. Elise Reed: $4,500
Blake Bilder: $4,000
def. Shane Young: $6,000
Zubaira Tukhugov: $6,000
def. Elves Brenner: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” – $263,000
“UFC Fight Night 218: Lewis vs. Spivac” – $136,000
“UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill” – $359,500
“UFC Fight Night 217: Strickland vs. Imavov” – $137,000
Year-to-date total: $895,500
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $15,414,500
