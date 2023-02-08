UFC 284 pre-event facts: Alexander Volkanovski can join exclusive club on home soil

The UFC returns to Australia for the first time in more than three years Saturday with UFC 284, which takes place at RAC Arena in Perth with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Two title fights will headline the card “Down Under.” In the main event, just the seventh champion-vs-champion fight in UFC history will unfold with Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) set to put his lightweight strap on the line against featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), who moves up in pursuit of a second belt.

With Volkanovski doing business at 155 pounds, the promotion implemented an interim title at 145 pounds. The co-headliner of the card will seeYair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) clash with Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) to determine who will get the right to face Volkanovski when he returns to the division.

For more on the numbers behind the entire card, check below for MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts about UFC 284.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev’s 11-fight UFC winning streak is the second-longest active streak in the company behind Volkanovski (12).

Makhachev’s 10-fight UFC winning streak at lightweight is the longest active streak in the division.

Makhachev lands 60.2 percent of his significant strike attempts in UFC lightweight competition, the highest rate in divisional history.

Makhachev absorbs 0.95 significant strikes per minute in UFC competition, the best rate in company history.

Makhachev has completed 66.7 percent of all takedown attempts in UFC lightweight competition, tied with B.J. Penn for the best rate in divisional history.

Makhachev has landed at least one takedown in 10 of his 13 UFC appearances.

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski can become the eighth two-division champion in UFC history.

Volkanovski can become the fifth simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history. Conor McGregor, Amanda NUnes and Daniel Cormier also accomplished the feat.

Story continues

Volkanovski is the only Australian-born champion in UFC history.

Volkanovski enters the event on a 22-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a defeat since May 2013.

Volkanovski’s 22-fight winning streak in MMA competition is the longest among active UFC fighters.

Volkanovski’s 10-fight UFC winning streak at featherweight is tied with Arnold Allen for the longest active streak in the division.

Volkanovski is one of four fighters in UFC history to start 12-0 with the promotion. Anderson Silva, Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov also accomplished the feat.

Volkanovski’s average fight time of 18:00 in UFC featherweight competition is the longest in divisional history.

Volkanovski lands 56.6 percent of his significant strike attempts in UFC featherweight competition, the third-best accuracy rate in divisional history behind Bryce Mitchell (59.1 percent) and Jimmy Hettes (57.3 percent).

Volkanovski lands 6.97 significant strikes per minute in UFC featherweight competition, the fourth-best output rate in divisional history behind Billy Quarantillo (8.21), Shane Burgos (7.4) and Max Holloway (7.18).

Volkanovski has earned eight of his 12 UFC victories by decision.

Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez

Rodriguez’s knockout of Chan Sung Jung at the 4:59 mark of Round 5 at UFC Fight Night 139 is tied with Demetrious Johnson’s finish at UFC 186 for the latest stoppage in a UFC fight.

Rodriguez’s eight fight-night bonuses for UFC featherweight bouts are tied for third-most in divisional history behind Holloway (nine) and Cub Swanson (nine).

Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett

Emmett is 7-1 since he dropped to the UFC featherweight division in October 2017.

Emmett’s five-fight UFC winning streak at featherweight is tied for the third-longest active streak in the division behind Volkanovski (10) and Allen (10).

Emmett’s 11 knockdowns landed in UFC featherweight competition are tied with Jeremy Stephens for most in divisional history.

Emmett’s four knockdowns of Felipe Arantes at UFC Fight Night 118 are tied for third-most in a UFC fight. Only Stephens (five) at UFC 215 and Forrest Petz (five) at UFC Fight Night 6 have scored more knockdowns in a fight.

Emmett is the only fighter in UFC history to land four knockdowns in a single round. He accomplished the feat against Arantes at UFC Fight Night 118.

Emmett has earned six of his nine UFC victories by decision.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Jack Della Maddalena

[autotag]Jack Della Maddalena[/autotag] (13-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is on an 13-fight winning streak after starting his career 0-2.

Della Maddalena has earned 12 of his 13 career victories by stoppage.

Della Maddalena has earned all three of his UFC victories by first-round knockout.

Della Maddalena’s three-fight UFC first-round knockout streak is tied for the second-longest among active fighters on the roster behind heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich (five).

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Jimmy Crute

[autotag]Jimmy Crute[/autotag] (12-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) enters the event on the first losing skid of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since October 2020.

Crute absorbs 1.87 significant strikes per minute in UFC light heavyweight competition, the best rate among active fighters in the weight class.

Crute is one of five fighters in UFC history to earn multiple submission victories by kimura. Krzysztof Soszynski, Rani Yahya, Frank Mir and George Sotiropoulos also accomplished the feat.

Crute’s victory at the 4:51 mark of Round 3 at UFC Fight Night 142 is the second latest finish in a three-round UFC light heavyweight fight behind Craig’s win at 4:59 of Round 3 at UFC Fight Night 127.

[autotag]Alonzo Menifield[/autotag] (13-3 MMA, 5-4 UFC) has earned 12 of his 13 career victories by stoppage.

Menifield has earned one of 14 knockout in UFC history stemming from the crucifix position. He accomplished the feat at UFC Fight Night 207.

Menifield lands 57.1 percent of his significant strike attempts in UFC light heavyweight competition, the best rate among active fighters in the weight class.

Menifield defends 91.3 percent of all opponent significant strike attempts in UFC light heavyweight competition, the second-best rate in divisional history behind Jon Jones (95 percent).

Menifield is one of five fighters in UFC history to earn a submission victory by Von Flue choke. He accomplished the feat at UFC 260. Jason Von Flue, Ovince Saint Preux, Cory McKenna, Jordan Rinaldi have also won with the technique.

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Tyson Pedro

[autotag]Tyson Pedro[/autotag] (9-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) had earned all nine of his career victories by first-round stoppage.

Pedro became the fourth light heavyweight in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a body kick, joining Marcin Prachnio, Jan Blachowicz and Rich Franklin.

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Loma Lookboonmee

[autotag]Loma Lookboonmee[/autotag] (7-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) has earned six of her seven career victories by decision.

Lookboonmee has earned all four of her UFC victories by decision.

Lookboonmee lands 58.5 percent of her significant strike attempts in UFC strawweight competition, the second-best rate in divisional history behind Tatiana Suarez (65.8 percent).

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Benner

Zubaira Tukhugov

[autotag]Zubaira Tukhugov[/autotag]UFC 284 pre-event facts: (20-5-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) defends 65.3 percent of all opponent significant strikes in UFC featherweight competition, the second-highest rate among active fighters in the weight class behind Allen (67.3 percent).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie