UFC 284 LIVE: Volkanovski vs Makhachev stream, latest updates and result tonight

Islam Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski tonight, in a meeting between the pound-for-pound No 1 and No 2.

Volkanovski’s dominant run atop the featherweight division has secured him the status of the UFC’s pound-for-pound top-ranked fighter, and now the Australian sets his sights on becoming the promotion’s fifth dual-weight champion ever, taking on Makhachev in Perth.

Volkanovski will therefore have the support of a home crowd in tonight’s main event, which marks Makhachev’s first defence of the lightweight title. The Russian claimed the vacant belt by submitting Charles Oliveira in November, following in the footsteps of his coach and childhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov as 155lbs champion.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will clash to crown an interim featherweight champion, determining who will be next in line for Volkanovski at 145lbs. Follow live updates and results from the UFC 284 main card and prelims, below.

Makhachev (C) def. Volkanovski via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Rodriguez def. Emmett via second-round submission (triangle choke, 4:19)

Della Maddalena def. Brown via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 2:13)

Tafa def. Porter via first-round knockout (1:06)

Crute vs Menifield ends as majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Plus prelim updates and results

As Indy Sport saw it:

Rounds 1 and 4 were Makhachev’s; rounds 3 and 5 were Volkanovski’s.

Round 2 was the closest, and it could have gone either way.

It was a tremendously competitive fight, a fine performance by Makhachev, and an incredible showing from Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Regardless of the result, Volkanovski has proved he’s the best mixed martial artist in the world. #UFC284 — Alex Pattle (@alex_pattle) February 12, 2023

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 5

Now Volkanovski nearly takes down Makhachev! One minute to go!

HE DROPS MAKHACHEV! Now he’s in the Russian’s guard, trying to get off punches and elbows.

And finally he manages to land a series of them!

This one is going to the judges’ scorecards. Has Volkanovski *just* done enough?

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 5

Again Makhachev tries for a takedown, isolating Volkanovski’s leg. Good defence by the Australian to free himself and stand yet again, though.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 5

Final round! The fighters embrace.

Hard low kick by Volkanovski, who misses with a barrage of punches. Makhachev with a single, clean left hand.

The pair clinch, and Makhachev cuts Volkanovski around his left eye with a knee.

Volkanovski misses with a hook and is taken down! But he’s straight back to his feet!

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 4

Makhachev holds Volkanovski down for the majority of the round, but the final minute sees the fighters exchange numerous punches on the mat as the crowd roars Volk on!

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 4

Volkanovski marches forward and fights behind his jab. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Makhachev times a double-leg takedown to perfection.

Volkanovski scoots to the fence, and Makhachev takes his back. The fighters trade punches while also fighting each other’s hands.

Volkanovski is told by coach Eugene Bareman that he won that round.

“Did I lose the first two?” he asks.

The reply: “We’re gonna win the next two, so.”

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 3

A heavy low kick from the home fighter sees Makhachev stumble.

The Russian clinches Volkanovski then drives him back to the fence and takes him down.

Once again the Aussie stands and reverses the position!

The pair separate, and Makhachev comes forward, landing a left cross.

Makhachev trips under pressure from his opponent, and a grappling exchange follows against the fence. Makhachev is actually the one defending a takedown attempt this time.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 3

The crowd gets right behind Volkanovski again.

The Australian blocks a head kick then lands a clean right hand.

Low kicks from Volkanovski now, who is also showing some good head movement in the striking exchanges.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 2

Lots of feints from Volkanovski. A left hand staggers him, though! Now a knee from Makhachev as he chases the featherweight champion!

Volkanovski is trying to fight smartly, circling away and fighting behind his jab.

Makhachev clinches his opponent and lands more knees – this time to the body.

Volkanovski is able to get in control against the fence as the round ends!

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 2

Volkanovski is able to stand and reverse the position! Makhachev lands a knee in close, before the Australian backs away.

More stance-switching from Volkanovski.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 2

Makhachev misses with a hook and eats an uppercut as Volkanovski closes range.

The Russian sees a body kick blocked, with Volkanovski pressing forward now.

He drops Makhachev with a left hook!! Makhachev reacts by shooting for a single-leg takedown, which he secures, but Volkanovski stands against the fence.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 1

A wild exchange on the feet, and Makhachev drops Volkanovski to a knee with a right hook!

He then grabs the featherweight against the fence. He tries for a takedown and just about gets it.

Makhachev takes the back, and Volkanovski is defending against a rear naked choke attempt...

Makhachev settles for a neck crank, and Volkanovski is happy to rest. He even taunts his opponent as the round ends!

Makhachev vs Volkanovski – Round 1

Lots of movement from Volkanovski early. Southpaw Makhachev is edgding forwards.

“Volk” is the chant. The Australian comes forward with a flurry of punches on his taller opponent. He then switches stances, back and forth.

A right cross lands for Volkanovski, then another that staggers the Russian! “Let’s go!” he shouts at the defending champion.

THE MAIN EVENT IS UNDER WAY!

Bruce Buffer will make the introductions ahead of Makhachev’s first defence of the title he won in November, when he submitted Charles Oliveira to follow in the footsteps of Khabib.

Yep, there are the boos as Makhachev emerges.

The Russian will be without coach and chilldhood friend Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner tonight.

Volkanovski smiles and appeals to the crowd as they sing along. Expect heavy boos for Makhachev...

Volkanovski is out first, to the sound of “Down Under” by Men At Work, and to a rousing reception. He plays up to the crowd big time.

Islam Makhachev (left) faces off with Alexander Volkanovski (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It’s time for the main event.

Featherweight champion Alexander Vokanovski chalenges lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

It’s the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1 vs the pound-for-pound No 2.

It’s the longest winning streak in the UFC (12) versus the second-longest (11).

Read our preview here:

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, and the spear and shield paradox

Rodriguez says he doesn’t know when he will fight Volkanovski. He adds that he does not want to disturb the Australian’s backstage preparation for the main event tonight.

That was actually Rodriguez’s first submission win in the UFC.

Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett via second-round submission (triangle choke, 4:19).

Rodriguez vs Emmett – Round 2

This contest is living up to the hype. Rodriguez smashes a flying knee into Emmett’s chin, and somehow the American eats it and takes down the Mexican!

Rodriguez stays active from the bottom, throwing elbows and hammer fists at Emmett, who is in his full guard.

Emmett lands a harsh left hand, but Rodriguez stays calm and locks in a triangle choke...

Emmett taps!!! Rodriguez is interim featherweight champion!

Rodriguez vs Emmett – Round 2

Rodriguez prevents a takedown and gets free. Emmett is cut just outside his left eye.

The Mexican steps in with a short elbow and staggers Emmett slightly! Low kick now by Rodriguez, who is pressing forward.

Rodriguez vs Emmett – Round 2

Rodriguez definitely seems to be using kicks in order to keep Emmett at bay, due to the American’s significant power.

Rodriguez takes the centre of the Octagon. Both men land hard right hooks simultaneousy! Now Rodriguez kicks the body of his opponent twice again.

Emmett is loading up so much with his right hook. He misses a couple then drives Rodriguez to the fence.

Rodriguez vs Emmett – Round 1

The round ends with Roriguez throwing elbows, with Emmett in his guard.

As for the moments before: It didn’t feel like a full knockdown, so it makes the round tougher to score. Rodriguez did the better work through the first four minutes.

Rodriguez vs Emmett – Round 1

Emmett clips Rodriguez on the end of a punch. The Mexican kicks low in response.

Emmett eats a jab but blocks the subsequent right cross. Rodriguez misses with a wheel kick but surprises Emmett with a hook immediately afterwards.

Emmett blocks a head kick and lands a big right hand! A wild exchange sees Rodriguez hit the mat, and Emmett takes the Mexican’s back and pounds him with hammer fists!

Rodriguez vs Emmett – Round 1

Lots of hopping at range from both fighters early on. Rodriguez with a teasing teep kick that just misses.

He flicks out another then kicks low. Emmett pressures the Mexican now and blocks a head kick.

Rodriguez lands a kick to the body, though, and it seems to have hurt Emmett! The American backs off a bit to recover.

Another heavy body kick from “El Pantera”. Emmett tries to respond by pressing forward again, but he’s only thrown two punches in two-plus minutes.

Bruce Buffer has made the fighter introductions... Here we go!

The winner of this one should be next for Alexander Volkanovski, assuming the featherweight champion returns to 145lbs regardless of his result against lightweight title holdler Islam Makhachev tonight.

Emmett is out first. Now here comes Rodriguez.

For all the below notes, however, this is still a phenomenal fight on paper. The pair seem very closely matched, but there is also so much potential for an early finish.

Rodriguez’s record has in fact been somewhat patchy in recent years; working back from his last fight, it reads: win, loss, win, No Contest, win, loss.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Rodriguez last fought in July, beating former title challenger Brian Ortega in 49 seconds.

Rodriguez was getting the better of the striking exchanges but won due to a shoulder injury sustained by Ortega. That said, Rodriguez seemed to inflict the injury in a grappling sequence.

Furthermore, Emmett’s last bout was a controversial decision win against Calvin Kattar in June.

It’s worth nothing that, for all Emmett’s power and the way in which that has factored into some predictions for this fight, the 37-year-old has gone the distance in his last three fights. His last knockout came in July 2019.

What will win out? Rodriguez’s speed and inventive striking, or Emmett’s devastating power?

Mexican Rodriguez enters this bout with a pro record of 14-3 (1 No Contest), while American Emmett is 18-2.

This card is flying by! It’s time for the co-main event: Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight title.

This one could be WILD.

Yair Rodriguez (left) faces off with Josh Emmett (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown via first-round submission (rear naked choke, 2:13).

Della Maddalena vs Brown – Round 1

“F*** you, Randy!” chants the Perth crowd. The tall American flicks out jabs early on.

Both welterweights kick low simultaneously. Forward comes Della Maddalena.

He backs up Brown to the fence and faceplants the American with a right hook, before taking the back and locking in a rear naked choke!!

And Brown taps! It’s already over! Such a calm performance from Della Maddalena amid all the expectation.

Della Maddalena vs Brown is under way!

Della Maddalena’s last three wins have all come via TKO.

There has been an Australian in almost every fight tonight, but Della Maddalena is a Perth local – as you could tell by the reaction of this crowd, as he makes his ring walk!

Meanwhile, Brown is on a four-fight win streak with decisions in his last three.

Since losing his first two professional MMA fights, Della Maddalena has won 13 in a row.

Next up is a welterweight bout between Australia’s own Jack Della Maddalena and American Randy Brown.

Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter via first-round knockout (1:06).

Tafa landed a well-timed counter left hook in the pocket, stepping back as Porter tried another looping overhand right, then followed it with a right uppercut.

Down went Porter at once, and Tafa knew it was done.

Tafa vs Porter – Round 1

Southpaw Tafa just misses with a left cross, before Porter tries for an overhand right from orthodox.

OH, WOW! Tafa with a knockout, JUST LIKE THAT! Left hook, right uppercut, and it’s over at once!

And we’re under way!

Now here comes Tafa with the backing of his home crowd.

American Porter is out first.

Next up: Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter at heavyweight.

UFC broadcaster Jon Anik announces that the promotion’s inaugural lightweight champion, Jens Pulver, is being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this year.

Australian home favourite Tai Tuivasa is in the crowd, doing a shoey!

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield ends as majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28).

Crute vs Menifield – Round 3

Crute takes the back and pours on punches.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

Crute vs Menifield – Round 3

The crowd roars as Crute drives Menifield across the Octagon and lands a single-leg takedown!

Crute is into half-guard. Now side control. Menifield defends well against a Kimura, but he’s still heading towards a points loss here...

Crute vs Menifield – Round 3

This has certainly been fight of the night so far.

Crute marches forward. Menifield just misses with a counter left hook.

Crute shoots for a double-leg takedown after backing up his opponent, but Menifield stuffs it well!

However, in the ensuing grappling exchange, Menifield grabs the fence and sees a point deducted by referee Marc Goddard! That’s a huge moment. Menifield likely needs a knockout now!

Crute vs Menifield – Round 2

Crute gets a big takedown along the fence! What a fight this is.

Now the Aussie tries for a rear naked choke... Thirty seconds to go, can Menifield survive?

He gives the referee a thumbs-up and makes it to the buzzer!

“Jimmy” is the chant in Perth, though!

Crute vs Menifield – Round 2

Again Menifield puts down Crute, but once more the Australian shows heart to stand against the fence.

There he eats a huge elbow, though. Now the pair move into space, and Menifield tags Crute with a clean one-two before stuffing a takedown attempt.

Big knee from Crute, but it’s only a brief really, before Menifield lights up the Aussie with straight punches!

Menifield likely won that round, coming from behind. He was taken down twice and controllled early, but the American fought back and scored two knockdowns.

Crute vs Menifield – Round 1

Crute briefly has a guillotine choke, but Menifield fights free! The light-heavyweights stand now and trade huge hooks!

A hurt and tired Crute falls back to the mat, and now Menifield is in control!

Crute turtles up and eats some punches on the mat. The Australian does well to stand, and another wild exchange ensues!!

Crute is knocked down again but just makes it to the buzzer!

Crute vs Menifield – Round 1

Menifield is loading up on left hooks early on, but Crute secures a perfectly-timed double-leg takedown!

Menifield scrambles but is driven to the fence anyway. He eventually stands but is still being controlled by the Aussie, who soon lands another takedown.

Once more Menifield scrambles and finds himself being held against the cage wall.

Here we go!

American Menifield is out first. He enters this bout on the back of two straight knockout wins.

Next up is Australia’s Crute, emerging to a nice reception in Perth. He is looking to snap a two-fight streak of stoppage losses.

The main card begins with Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield at light-heavyweight.

While we wait for the first main-card fight, why not check out our preview of the main event?

“Your preparation for watching a UFC event may not typically involve reading ancient Chinese philosophical texts, but the crux of tonight’s main event can be traced all the way back to a third-century book entitled the Han Feizi.

“In it, Han Fei wrote of the ‘spear and shield paradox’, of what happens when a spear that can pierce any shield encounters a shield that can withstand any spear. In centuries since, the paradox has been framed as such: What happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object?

“En route to becoming UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has been an irresistible force. Atop the featherweight division, Alexander Volkanovski has been an immovable object. Tonight, Makhachev will carry his spear into Volkanovski’s territory in Perth, while the Australian will haul his shield into the Russian’s territory of the 155lbs division. It will be the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1-ranked fighter, Volkanovski, against the promotion’s No 2.

“Perhaps, after Saturday night, the Han Feizi will need updating.”

Full article here:

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, and the spear and shield paradox

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will clash for the interim featherweight title.

Mexican Rodriguez is one of the most creative strikers in the UFC, while American Emmett is one of the most powerful.

That fight should be enthralling.

Yair Rodriguez (left) faces off with Josh Emmett (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The main event sees the UFC’s pound-for-pound No 1 fighter, Alex Volkanovski, take on No 2, Islam Makhachev.

It’s the featherweight champion, Volkanovski, challenging the lightweight champion.

It’s the man with the longest active win streak in the UFC, Volkanovski (12), versus the man with the second-longest (11).

Islam Makhachev (left) faces off with Alexander Volkanovski (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Next up? The UFC 284 main card! Here’s how it looks, from first fight to last:

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield (light-heavyweight)

Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown (welterweight)

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett (interim featherweight title)

Islam Makhachev (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight champion) (lightweight title)

Modestas Bukauskas def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

The right call!

Pedro vs Bukauskas – Round 3

Now Pedro comes forward with tentative, straight punches, before the fighters grapple against the fence once more.

Bukauskas just misses with a spinning back elbow but lands a series of punches in the final five seconds!

Pedro vs Bukauskas – Round 3

Bukauskas’ cornerman Will Currie calls for his fighter to “f*** up” Pedro in this round.

Bukauskas just misses with a couple of fierce right straights, before tagging Pedro with two left hooks.

Pedro vs Bukauskas – Round 2

Bukauskas catches Pedro on the end of a left hook, and the latter decides to grapple the Lithuanian against the fence.

Bukauskas reverses the position and almost tags Pedro with a hook as the pair separate and move into space.

Pedro is struggling for activity here.

Pedro vs Bukauskas – Round 2

Between rounds, Pedro’s team call for feints into calf kicks, and the Australian obliges early in Round 2.

A bit of inactivity from the fighters otherwise, however, and the crowd becomes a little restless.

Pedro lands an accidental low blow with a front kick as Bukauskas steps forward, and the Lithuanian drops to his knees in pain! We’ll have a brief pause here.

Pedro vs Bukauskas – Round 1

A scramble ensues, in which Pedro tries for a couple of submissions, including a guillotine...

Bukauskas is able to wriggle free, and Pedro eventually stands. Bukauskas follows suit.

Both light-heavyweights seem to land left hooks simultaneously. Another body kick connects for Pedro, who is already breathing heavily.

Finally Bukauskas lands one of those spinning back kicks, finding the chest of his opponent before scoring with a solid punch in the final few seconds of the round.

Pedro vs Bukauskas – Round 1

Bukauskas misses with a wheel kick in the opening few seconds!

He hammers a low kick into the outside of Pedro’s lead leg, though. Still the Australian comes forward.

Bukauskas switches into a southpaw stance, before going orthodox again and catching Pedro with a left hook.

Again Bukauskas just misses with a spinning kick attempt. Pedro backs him up then launches a heavy body kick into the Lithuanian’s ribs!

Pedro then grabs Bukauskas against the fence and takes him down, before moving into side control.

Here we go! The final prelim fight of the evening is under way.

Bukauskas is actually stepping in on short notice, and doing so in enemy territory of course.

Bukauskas is out first, followed by a singing and dancing Pedro.

Australian Pedro went 2-0 in 2022, winning both of his bouts via first-round knockout.

Bukauskas is back in the UFC for this bout after almost 18 months away – a period in which he fought in Cage Warriors twice.

The Lithuanian won both of those Cage Warriors contests to respond well to his preceding three-fight losing streak in the UFC.

One more prelim bout to go: Tyson Pedro vs Modestas Bukauskas at light-heavyweight.

Josh Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via second-round submission (rear naked choke, 2:02).

Culibao vs Baghdasaryan – Round 2

Culibao told his corner between rounds that he could not breathe. He had three more minutes of permitted recovery time after receiving that low blow – time he probably should have used.

Now, early in the second round, there’s an accidental clash of heads, but the fighters just keep going.

Culibao lands a counter left hand, and Baghdasaryan stumbles to the mat! Culibao pounces as the Armenian falls, taking the back at once and locking in a rear naked choke!

It’s in tight, and Baghdasaryan taps! Culibao gets the submission win – the first of his pro MMA career!

Culibao vs Baghdasaryan – Round 1

Culibao is okay to continue. He sees out the final 10 seconds of the round.

Culibao vs Baghdasaryan – Round 1

Culibao starts to find his rhythm somewhat with his punches. He blocks a head kick then misses with one of his own.

Baghdasaryan lands a fierce hook, and Culibao is starting to bleed from his nose.

Culibao briefly switches stances, back and forth.

And late in the round, Baghdasaryan connects with Culibao’s groin with a spinning back kick! Ouch. Baghdasaryan wags his finger as Culibao hits the mat, suggesting it was not a low blow.

It was accidental, but it was low, as the broadcast team tell Baghdasaryan through the fence.

Culibao is just taking some time to recover, as is permitted.

