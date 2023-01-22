UFC 283 video: Jailton Almeida batters Shamil Abdurakhimov in drawn-out TKO

RIO DE JANEIRO – Jailton Almeida delivered another dominant performance at UFC 283, this time against his most experienced opponent to date in Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Almeida (18-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC) had his way with Abdurakhimov (20-8 MMA, 5-6 UFC) from the outset, scoring early takedowns and establishing top control through the first round of the heavyweight bout at Jeunesse Arena. He picked up where he left off in Round 2, getting on top of his opponent and landing a prolonged streak of ground-and-pound until the referee waved it off by TKO.

With the win, Almeida stayed unbeaten under the UFC banner. He has two wins at heavyweight and two wins at light heavyweight thus far, and has finished his foe in all 18 of his career victories.

Despite his success, Almeida isn’t making any callouts.

“I’ll be ready for whoever wants it,” Almeida said through an interpreter in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

