UFC 283 video: Daniel Marcos punishes Saimon Oliveira with hellacious knee to midsection

Nolan King
·1 min read

RIO DE JANEIRO – Daniel Marcos made quite the first impression Saturday when he put on a clinic at UFC 283.

In the UFC 283 preliminary card opener, Marcos (14-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) defeated Saimon Oliveira (18-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC) with a brutal series of strikes for a TKO stoppage at 2:18 of Round 2. The event took place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

A methodical dismantling by Peru’s Marcos was topped off by a crumpling knee to the body of Oliveira, who keeled over in pain. Marcos swarmed with some follow-up shots but the damage was already done. Referee Fernando Portella jumped in and waved off the fight.

Marcos, 29, signed with the UFC after a contract-earning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series. The bout was his first since 2019. In 14 pro fights, Marcos has eight finishes.

Oliveira, 31, falls into a two-fight skid. The defeat was the first stoppage loss of his professional career.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

