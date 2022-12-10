UFC 282 video: Paddy Pimblett, Jared Gordon face off one last time

Ken Hathaway
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon have shown a great respect to each other, but now it’s time to fight.

Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) will meet on the biggest stage for both fighters when they throw down in the UFC 282 co-main event, but before they do, they had their final faceoff of fight week during Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena.

The same venue hosts Saturday’s UFC 282. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You can watch Pimblett and Gordon’s faceoff in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

Pimblett vs. Gordon: How will it end? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

