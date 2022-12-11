UFC 282 results: Raul Rosas Jr., 18, becomes youngest UFC winner after submitting Jay Perrin

Raul Rosas Jr. lived up to the hype in his UFC debut.

With a quick finish of Jay Perrin at UFC 282, 18-year-old Rosas (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) became the youngest fighter to win a UFC fight when he cinched in a rear-naked choke on Perrin (10-7 MMA, 0-3 UFC) at the 2:44 mark of Round 1.

Afterward, the heavily pro-Rosas crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas erupted.

Perrin started off by landing a solid left hook followed by a jab, but it didn’t take long for Rosas to settle in and get the fight to the mat. Rosas latched onto Perrin’s back quickly then flattened him out and eventually got his hooks in to set up the first-round submission.

Following his historic win, Rosas got on the microphone with Joe Rogan and asked UFC president Dana White for a $50,000 bonus, reiterating that he will become the youngest champion in UFC history.

“I need that 50 Gs so I can buy my mother a minivan, and she can give me a ride to the (UFC Performance Institute. Woooo!” Rosas proclaimed.

“Right now, tonight, I just tried to introduce myself, because I’m coming for that belt. Woooo!”

Rosas, a senior in high school, made his UFC debut after earning a promotional contract through Dana White’s Contender Series this past summer while he was still 17.

