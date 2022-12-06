UFC 282 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan on call for final PPV of 2022

The final numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the plans – and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC 282 broadcast

UFC 282’s main card airs on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Televised prelims on ESPN2 start at 8 p.m. ET following early prelims, which are slated to begin at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC 281 desk analysts

Anthony Smith

Broadcast veteran Ashley Brewer will host the post-fight show. She’ll be joined by retired former two-time UFC bantamweight champion [autotag]Dominick Cruz[/autotag] and former UFC light heavyweight title challenger [autotag]Anthony Smith[/autotag], who serve as desk analysts.

Teddy Atlas will also join the post-fight show as an analyst.

UFC 282 roving reporter

Megan Olivi

Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC 282 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again. Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC 282 cageside commentators

[autotag]Jon Anik[/autotag] will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside, and he will command play-by-play alongside color commentators [autotag]Joe Rogan[/autotag] and UFC Hall of Famer [autotag]Daniel Cormier[/autotag].

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC 282.

