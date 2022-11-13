UFC 281 video: Ryan Spann destroys Dominick Reyes with vicious 80-second knockout

Mike Bohn
·1 min read

NEW YORK – Dominick Reyes’ “massively upgraded defense” did not show itself against Ryan Spann at UFC 281.

Spann (21-7 MMA, 7-2 UFC) needed just 80 seconds to score the biggest win of his career on Saturday, flooring Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) with a vicious finish courtesy of a gigantic overhand right punch in the preliminary-card bout which took place at Madison Square Garden.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

With the defeat, Reyes has now lost four consecutive fights dating back to when he went tooth-and-nail with Jon Jones for the 205-pound title in February 2020.

Spann, meanwhile, has now picked up back-to-back wins. He missed weight for the fight, however, and therefore is ineligible to receive a $50,000 bonus.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 281 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.

UFC 281 video: Hear from each winner, guest fighters backstage

UFC 281 play-by-play and live results

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the