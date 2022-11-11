UFC 281 video: Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler’s final faceoff before highly anticipated fight

NEW YORK – Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler met one last time before their highly anticipated UFC 281 featured lightweight fight.

Former interim lightweight champion Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) meets three-time Bellator champ Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) in a key fight at 155 pounds.

Watch the video below to see the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in faceoff between Poirier and Chandler.

Buckle up! Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler face off for the final time before a guaranteed #UFC281 banger. 💥 pic.twitter.com/Zxxn8Bwu8D — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 11, 2022

UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

