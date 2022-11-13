UFC 281 results: Dan Hooker avoids Claudio Puelles’ awkward ground attacks, scores stiff body kick TKO finish

NEW YORK – Dan Hooker’s return to the lightweight division was tricky to navigate at times, but “The Hangman” found the path to victory with his long limbs.

Opening up the UFC 281 main card at Madison Square Garden, Hooker (21-12 MMA, 11-8 UFC) ended his featherweight experiment by facing leglock specialist Claudio Puelles.

Hooker knew Puelles Puelles (12-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) would eventually try to bring the fight to the ground, but that didn’t stop him from using his long legs to initiate exchanges early.

After being on the receiving end of a number of kicks, out of nowhere, Puelles rolled for Hooker’s ankle and brought the fight to the ground. A wild scramble for position followed as Puelles began attacking Hooker’s lower limbs.

Hooker remained calm through the submission threats and worked his way back to guard, and then brought the fight back to the feet. Puelles pulled guard in the closing seconds of the round, which cause the sold-out crowd to pour in boos.

In the second round, Hooker picked Puelles apart from range with nasty kicks to the body. Puelles had no answer in the striking department, and continued guard pull attempts, but Hooker was not willing to play his game.

The kicks continued to land, and a final stiff kick to the body caused Puelles to shut down, and eventually fall to the canvas.

Hooker, 32, snapped a two-fight skid with the second-round finish. The New Zealand-born fighter called for a spot on the upcoming UFC 284 card in Perth, Australia, looking to make it two in a row on home soil.

Puelles, 26, sees his five-fight win streak come to an end. His only other career loss came in his UFC debut in 2018.

