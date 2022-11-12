UFC 281 play-by-play and live results (6 p.m. ET)

NEW YORK – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 281 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) puts his title on the line against challenger Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who holds two kickboxing wins over him. In the co-feature, women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) defends the belt for the first time in her second stint as champ against former titleholder Zhang Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC), who is a 4-1 favorite to reclaim the title.

In addition, former Bellator champ Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) takes on former UFC interim titleholder Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) in a key lightweight bout and former 155-pound champ Frankie Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) fights for what is expected to be the final time when he meets Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) at bantamweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPNews and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Round 1 –

Records: Nicolae Negumereanu (13-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Carlos Ulberg (6-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Round 1 –

Records: Julio Arce (18-5 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Montel Jackson (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Seungwoo Choi vs. Michael Trizano

Round 1 –

Records: Seungwoo Choi (10-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Michael Trizano (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Round 1 –

Records: Silvana Gomez Juarez (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Karolina Kowalkiewicz (13-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Round 1 –

Records: Ottman Azaitar (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Matt Frevola (9-3-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Round 1 –

Records: Andre Petroski (8-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Wellington Turman (18-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Round 1 –

Records: Erin Blanchfield (9-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Molly McCann (13-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Round 1 –

Records: Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), Ryan Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell

Round 1 –

Records: Renato Moicano (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Brad Riddell (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPNews/ESPN+

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Round 1 –

Records: Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA, 11-8 UFC), Claudio Puelles (12-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Round 1 –

Records: Frankie Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC), Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Michael Chandler vs. Dustin Poirier

Round 1 –

Records: Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

Round 1 –

Records: Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), Zhang Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Round 1 –

Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC), Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

