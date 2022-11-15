UFC 281 medical suspensions: Frankie Edgar, Dominick Reyes among longest from card with 11 finishes

UFC 281 proved to be a brutal event, and the medical suspensions handed out by the New York State Athletic Commission speak to that.

On Monday, MMA Junkie received the full list from the NYSAC, which oversaw UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. It showed 19 fighters suspended indefinitely on a card that featured 11 finishes, which means those fighters will need doctor’s clearance before returning to the cage.

Among the 19 indefinite suspensions, five fighters – Frankie Edgar, Dominick Reyes, Nicolae Negumereanu, Seung Woo Choi, and Ottman Azaitar – received the longest mandatory minimum of 90 days.

Former lightweight champion Edgar was knocked out by Chris Gutierrez in his retirement fight; Reyes was knocked out by Ryan Spann; Azaitar lost by knockout to Matt Frevola; Choi lost by TKO to Michael Trizano; and Negumereanu was knocked out by Carlos Ulberg.

Both fighters in the main event, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, received indefinite suspensions as a result of Pereira’s fifth-round TKO win to claim the middleweight title. Pereira was suspended 30 days and Adesanya 60 days.

Scroll below to see the medical suspensions handed out to each fighter. It’s important to note that fighters can return to competition sooner than the allotted suspension if they are cleared by a doctor.

Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Carlos Ulberg (red gloves) and Nicolae Negumereanu (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Carlos Ulberg[/autotag]: Suspended seven days.

[autotag]Nicolae Negumereanu[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 90 days

Montel Jackson def. Julio Arce

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Julio Are (red gloves) and Montel Jackson (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Montel Jackson[/autotag]: Suspended seven days.

[autotag]Julio Arce[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

Michael Trizano def. Seungwoo Choi

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Michael Trizano (red gloves) defeats Seungwoo Choi (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Michael Trizano[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

[autotag]Seung Woo Choi[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 90 days

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) and Silvana Gomez Juarez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Karolina Kowalkiewicz[/autotag]: Suspended seven days.

[autotag]Silvana Gomez Juarez[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

Matt Frevola def. Ottman Azaitar

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Matt Frevola (red gloves) and Ottman Azaitar (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Matt Frevola[/autotag]: Suspended seven days

[autotag]Ottman Azaitar[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 90 days

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Andre Petroski (red gloves) and Wellington Turman (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Andre Petroski[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

[autotag]Wellington Turman[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

Erin Blanchfield def. Molly McCann

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) and Molly McCann (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Erin Blanchfield[/autotag]: Suspended seven days

[autotag]Molly McCann[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Dominick Reyes (red gloves) and Ryan Spann (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Ryan Spann[/autotag]: Suspended seven days

[autotag]Dominick Reyes[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 90 days

Renato Moicano def. Brad Riddell

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Brad Riddell (red gloves) and Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Renato Moicano[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

[autotag]Brad Riddell[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 45 days

Dan Hooker def. Claudio Puelles

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Dan Hooker (red gloves) and Claudio Puelles (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Dan Hooker[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

[autotag]Claudio Puelles[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

Chris Gutierrez def. Frankie Edgar

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Frankie Edgar (red gloves) and Chris Gutierrez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Chris Gutierrez[/autotag]: Suspended seven days

[autotag]Frankie Edgar[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 90 days

Dustin Poirier def. Michael Chandler

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Dustin Poirier (red gloves) and Michael Chandler (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Dustin Poirier[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

[autotag]Michael Chandler[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 60 days

Zhang Weili def. Carla Esparza

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Carla Esparza (red gloves) and Zhang Weili (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Zhang Weili[/autotag]: Suspended seven days

[autotag]Carla Esparza[/autotag]: Suspended seven days

Alex Pereira def. Israel Adesanya

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Alex Pereira knocks down Israel Adesanya during the 5th round on his way toward winning their Middleweight fight at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

[autotag]Alex Pereira[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 30 days

[autotag]Israel Adesanya[/autotag]: Suspended indefinitely; minimum 60 days

