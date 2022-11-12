UFC 281 live results: Updates, highlights, analysis for Israel Adesanya-Alex Pereira and more

Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title in the main event Saturday at UFC 281 against long-time rival Alex Pereira. Pereira defeated Adesanya in two kickboxing matches, one by decision and the second, in 2017, by brutal one-punch KO.

Yet, at BetMGM, Adesanya is better than a 2-to-1 favorite. Adesanya is -210 to win, with Pereira at +170. Surprisingly, the odds of each of them winning by KO is just about the same, despite the fact that Pereira is one of the biggest punchers in UFC history. Adesanya by KO is +300, but Pereira by KO is +275.

Yes is a favorite on the prop that asks if the fight goes the difference. Yes is -120 and no is -110.

In UFC 281's co-main event, strawweight champion Carla Esparza could fight her best and still not have it be enough. Zhang Weili, is arguably the best athlete among UFC strawweights and has incredible physical skills. Zhang said there is nothing to fear in Esparza's game, which clearly caught the champion's attention. She didn't get irate, but she's been underestimated for much of her career and is champion now nearly eight years since her UFC debut.

"I think probably a lot of people have felt that about my game, but it doesn’t really matter what she thinks or what she fears,” Esparza said Wednesday at media day. “I’m going in there with my best game, and this is probably one of the best camps I’ve had. I’m just ready to go in there the best me and prove the world wrong, I guess."

And in the final 3-round fight of the night, top lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler meet in a grudge match to determine who might be next in line for a title shot. Earlier Saturday, the UFC confirmed lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title against featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284 on Feb. 11 in Australia. The winner of that title fight will likely face the winner of Chandler-Poirier next.

Also on the main card will be legendary former champion Frankie Edgar. He's 41 now, and is 2-5 in his last seven fights heading into his finale against Chris Gutierrez. He's 9-9 in his last 18 bouts after a 15-1-1 start to his career. Saturday's bout will be his retirement fight, he said at media day.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole is cageside and will have full coverage of the stacked show, so keep it locked here.

UFC 281 live blog

Live Updates

Kevin Iole's UFC 281 best bets

All odds via BetMGM.

  • Adesanya -210 to win over Pereira.

  • Adesanya-Pereira -120 to go five full rounds.

  • Puelles +250 by submission over Hooker.

  • Blanchfield -115 by decision over McCann.

  • Andre Petroski +225 to win by KO over Wellington Turman.

UFC 281 main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

  • Middleweight: Champion Israel Adesanya -210 vs. Alex Pereira +170

  • Strawweight: Champion Carla Esparza +300 vs. Zhang Weili -400

  • Lightweight: Dustin Poirier -225 vs. Michael Chandler +185.

  • Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar +185 vs. Chris Gutierrez -225.

  • Lightweight: Dan Hooker -160 vs. Claudio Puelles +130

UFC 281 preliminary card, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+ & ESPNews)

  • Lightweight: Brad Riddell EVEN vs. Renato Moicano -120

  • Catchweight (206.6 lb): Dominick Reyes -225 vs. Ryan Spann +180

  • Flyweight: Molly McCann +300 vs. Erin Blanchfield -400

  • Middleweight: Andre Petroski -200 vs. Wellington Turman +165

UFC 281 early preliminary card, odds (Live now on ESPN+ & UFC Fight Pass)

  • Lightweight: Matt Frevola +130 vs. Ottman Azaitar -155

  • Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz -110 vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez -110

  • Catchweight (147.6 lb): Michael Trizano +145 vs. Choi Seung-woo -175

  • Bantamweight: Montel Jackson def. Julio Arce by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

  • Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu by TKO (punches) at 3:44 of R1:

