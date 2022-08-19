UFC 281 adds Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez to lineup
A strawweight matchup is the latest addition to UFC 281.
Karolina Kowalkiewicz(13-7 MMA, 6-7 UFC) faces Silvana Gomez Juarez (11-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Both fighters confirmed the matchup on social media after an initial report by ESPN Deportes.
Kowalkiewicz snapped a five-fight losing skid when she choked out Felice Herrig at UFC Fight Night 207 in June. The submission marked the former title challenger’s first octagon finish.
After dropping her first two octagon bouts to Lupita Godinez and Vanessa Demopoulos, Argentina’s Juarez rebounded with a knockout win over Na Liang at UFC 275 in June.
With the addition, the UFC 281 lineup includes:
Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira – for middleweight title
Champion Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili – for women’s strawweight title
Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
Seungwoo Choi vs. Mike Trizano
Renato Moicano vs. Brad Riddell
Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz