UFC 280 weigh-in video: Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley on weight for featured clash

ABU DHABI – The highly anticipated UFC 280 matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O'Malley is official after both men made weight on Friday.

Former bantamweight champion Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) and rising star O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) are set to meet the featured bout of Saturday’s card, which takes place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.

Both men hit the mark at official weigh-ins, which took place at the UFC host hotel. Yan stepped on the scale at 136 pounds, while O’Malley registered at 135.5 pounds.

Watch the video of Yan and O’Malley making weight for UFC 280 above.

With the 135-pound title on the line between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event, Yan, No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie bantamweight rankings and O’Malley will attempt to make a case for the next shot at the winner.

